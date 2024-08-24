Marcus Edwards’ stunning solo goal has completed his transformation into Lionel Messi

We all know Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are flying the flag for English footballers abroad – but neither superstar has channelled the spirit of Lionel Messi quite as Marcus Edwards did on Friday night.

Edwards came through the ranks at Tottenham without ever making a Premier League appearance for the club, but has found his happy place in Portugal.

The 25-year-old winger is currently with Sporting Club, one of Portugal’s big three, and came off the bench against Farense to score the kind of goal to leave the most jaded of supporters weak in the knees.

Gliding past defenders like a particularly elegant swan, Edwards rode one meaty challenge before checking his run on the edge of the opposition penalty area.

Instead of shooting like you or I would in a panicked state of mind, the Sporting attacker showcased his bewitching footwork to leave one defender with twisted blood before curling an unstoppable effort into the far corner.

In 2016, Mauricio Pochettino likened Edwards to a young Messi due to his low centre of gravity and ability to beat a man with consummate ease.

We would’ve scoffed at such a comparison back then. We’re older and wiser now and bow down to Pochettino’s foresight.

Whereas many of the young English players who followed the trail blazed by Jadon Sancho and Bellingham have travelled to the Bundesliga and central Europe, Edwards chose Portugal.

Outside of the big three – and perennial European competitors Braga – this isn’t one of Europe’s most regarded leagues.

Portugal is the poorest country in Western Europe and the league is stuffed with players from South America hoping to use Primera Liga clubs as a stepping stone elsewhere.

While being alone in a foreign country has broken many young player’s career, it has been the making of Edwards.

“I think time being away, being by myself, it’s just helped me become a better version of myself and improve,” he told The Independent in 2022. “I got to know myself a bit more,”

Friends and family visit but a lot of his time is spent doing his own thing. “I just got my head down and concentrated solely on football.”

“I definitely think I’ve matured, but that just comes with age. At Tottenham, I was really young, I was 16 or 17. I was still a kid, still growing up and stuff. I’m a bit older now, I keep myself to myself.” Not that he hasn’t needed help along the way.

Edwards has previously spoken openly about how his relationship with Tottenham slowly soured and admitted to being “a bit difficult” during his days at the academy.

There was the loan spell at Norwich City which amounted to one substitute appearance and questions of his application which feel faraway from the 2024 version of the player.

“I definitely still think some people didn’t understand me,” Edwards has previously said.

“Now I know how to carry myself a bit differently. When I was younger, only certain coaches took the time out to really understand me and realise I’m just a normal guy, whereas now that’s a bit different.

“At the same time, I was still young so I had some growing up to do as well.”

There has been interest from English clubs during his time in Portugal – plenty of Tottenham fans would love to have him back under Ange Postecoglou’s supervision and Crystal Palace have been linked – but nothing has ever materialised.

This is a shame in one respect – we’d love to see a player of Edwards’ ability in our league. But perhaps Portugal is the perfect setting for a mercurial talent who simply wants to play football.

He’s too good to sit on a Premier League bench; his transformation into Lionel Messi proves that beyond any reasonable doubt.

By Michael Lee