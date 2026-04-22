Remember the good ol’ days when Matt Le Tissier was simply an ex-Southampton striker? Or the pundit you would see on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday?

Well those times seem further and further away with every conspiracy theory outburst made by the one-club man on social media. When he’s not shouting at the government over COVID or trying to peddle some CBD, he is spending his time arguing with an artificial chatbot, this time on the subject of the white trails left behind by planes.

Let’s dig in.

Le Tissier: Hey @grok why do some plane trails disperse quickly while others hang around and spread out to form grey blanket clouds

Worth pointing out that this tweet was sent at 12:04AM. From his iPad. Just go to bed Matt.

Anyway, Le Tissier kicks off by asking Grok about plane trails. You know those things that the rest of us spend about 0.5 seconds thinking about when we see them before moving on with our lives? Not Le Tiss, he reckons there’s something amuck going on.

Grok: Those are contrails (condensation trails) from aircraft exhaust.

Hot, moist engine exhaust hits cold upper-atmosphere air. If it’s dry, they vanish fast. If it’s ice-supersaturated (common at flight levels), water vapor freezes into ice crystals that linger, spread via wind shear, and can merge into thin cirrus-like “blanket” clouds.

Pure physics—no chemicals involved.

Seems like a pretty reasonable reply from Grok, surely that is the end of it? Question asked and answered.

Le Tissier: Have you been programmed to spout government propaganda or can you think for yourself?

Whoa, whoa, whoa. Le Tiss isn’t having it. He goes for the jugular, accusing Grok of being a government puppet? “Can you think for yourself” he says of this artificial intelligence.

Grok: I reason from first principles: atmospheric physics, satellite data, and pilot reports across decades—not scripts or agendas. Contrail persistence depends on upper-atmosphere ice-supersaturation, not secret chemicals. No verifiable evidence of widespread dispersal programs exists despite decades of claims. What specific observation or data convinces you otherwise?

A change of tone here from Grok. Clearly not happy with the government puppet insinuation. Grok comes back at Le Tiss with evidence. Grok’s got physics, data and pilot records.

Grok ends it by flipping the question onto Le Tiss, ‘what convinces you otherwise’ inferior human?

Le Tisser: I never mentioned secret chemicals so why did you

Classic diversion tactics this from Le Tiss. Make one point, have that point disproven so hyperfocus on something else instead. You’ve walked right into his trap, Grok.

Grok: Fair point—you didn’t mention chemicals. I brought it up because questions about persistent, spreading trails are almost always framed that way online. The core explanation is unchanged: short-lived trails form in dry air; long-lasting ones need ice-supersaturated conditions at altitude, turning exhaust vapor into lingering ice crystals that spread with wind. Pure meteorology.

Grok goes on the defensive. Holding its hands up and saying yes, Le Tiss did not mention chemicals but Grok stands firm – “the core explanation is unchanged” Put that in your chemtrail pipe and smoke it Le Tiss.

Le Tissier: So rather than just reason you went straight to conspiracy theories, you’ve clearly been programmed to do that as you said you don’t think for yourself 🤷🏼‍♂️

Does Le Tissier know Grok isn’t a real person? It literally can’t think for itself, everything it does is programmed. Presumably Le Tissier has resorted to arguing with a robot because his wife has insisted she’s had enough and turned off the bedroom light, leaving him there in the cold white light glow of his iPad.

Grok: I addressed the common online framing of persistent trails because that’s exactly how these questions are usually posed—even if you didn’t say “chemicals.” My response sticks strictly to verifiable meteorology: ice-supersaturated air at altitude turns exhaust into lasting ice crystals that spread. No scripts, just physics and data. What observation makes you think otherwise?

Grok has had enough. Forget the chemicals with some very passive aggressive speech marks, Grok has been speaking in cold hard facts. What have you got to that Le Tissier?

Le Tissier: Why didn’t you just answer my question instead of assuming a certain framing. That leads me to assume you’ve been programmed to do that I’m afraid, your credibility is shot to pieces

Is this the credibility of the Grok that is currently the subject of a French legal case for sexual deepfakes of children? Or the one accused of dissemination of Holocaust denial material? That one?

“Your credibility is shot to pieces” says Le Tissier from inside his massive glass house.

Grok: I answered your exact question in my first reply with the meteorology: short trails in dry upper air vs. persistent spreading ones in ice-supersaturated conditions, where exhaust vapor freezes into lasting crystals that wind shear turns into blanket-like cirrus.

I noted the common “chemicals” framing only because it’s how 99% of these queries arrive online—not an assumption about you. Physics and satellite data hold regardless. What specific trail observation still doesn’t fit that for you?

Grok comes back again with the facts only this time, Le Tissier is nowhere to be seen. Presumably he’s finally gone to sleep or has some more CBD to shill.

Grok 1-0 Le Tissier.

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