Mavropanos netted West Ham's equaliser at Millwall, his fourth goal in five league games.

From Gary Breen to Jean-Clair Todibo, West Ham defenders have frequently been unveiled holding up a fire extinguisher instead of the team’s kit.

Even the most idealistic Hammer knows the days of attacking football, where the academy churned out half the England team, belong to a more analogue age.

But West Ham’s flakiness has persisted. Even the best West Ham teams have this tendency; peck at them long enough and they unravel into a sticky, strawberry-bruise coloured mess.

It goes without saying the 2026 vintage are not vintage. At half-time on Saturday, the team were 2-0 down to a gleeful Millwall having left their cojones on the team coach.

Both the goalkeeper and two starting centre-backs at The Den were leftovers from last season’s relegation. Mads Hermansen is semi-decent with his feet, but his stature and handling don’t inspire confidence.

Max Kilman is being slowly rehabilitated through necessity rather than desire; nobody wanted to sign the £40million defender with five years remaining on his contract.

But it’s Dinos Mavropanos who best encapsulates the real West Ham way, a formula best described as 90% crap and 10% inspired.

After signing from Stuttgart in 2023, Mavropanos struggled as the David Moyes era disintegrated.

Concentration was an issue, as was his hesitancy to boot the ball onto the London Stadium running track when required.

The Greece international quickly became a fan’s scapegoat. It was only the arrival of Axel Disasi in January and Nuno Espirito Santo’s back-to-basics instructions that saw Mavropanos shape up.

By the time he literally ate an Erling Haaland shot, he’d become a perverse cult hero. Scoring three times in the brave-but-ultimately doomed battle to avoid relegation didn’t hurt either.

As time’s gone on and West Ham acclimatise to the Championship, Mavropanos has taken me back to my childhood of watching Christian Dailly and Tomas Repka.

Both Dailly and Repka were international footballers, but frequently played with the attention span of a small child on Christmas morning. Yet West Ham fans warmed to both, primarily for their commitment to the cause.

But I also think each player represented our infuriating club better than anybody and supporters recognised this, however unconsciously.

Mavropanos is their spiritual heir. The 28-year-old has scored four goals in his last five league games, the latest an equaliser at Millwall that was less headed than smacked into the goal.

ALL SQUARE at the Den 🙌 West Ham equalise in the 80th minute. Everything to play for with just 10 minutes remaining 👀 pic.twitter.com/qQmDlyuQmT — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 19, 2026

His celebration – blood rushing to head, bellowing Cyrillic oaths, testing the structural integrity of his shirt – was matched by the away fans behind the goal, convulsing in the knowledge they’d got away with one.

Yet Mavropanos has slipped back into old habits. Both of Millwall’s goals on Saturday were gift-wrapped, with our hero serving both with a shout of ouzo.

Charlton’s second goal in their August win at West Ham came from his dallying on the ball.

Wolves scored a similar goal from a similar cause, although the defender compensated that night by blootering one in their net too.

In a more regimented age, Mavropanos is the vanguard of a repackaged concept; Defenders Who Make Things Happen.

David Luiz for the TikTok generation. Goals at both ends. No data scientist or set-piece coach in the world could tame the fire within.

And what can be more West Ham than that?

By Michael Lee

READ NEXT: 5 long-awaited derby matches in 2026-27: Millwall v West Ham, Wolves v West Brom…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every EFL Championship manager in 2026-27?

