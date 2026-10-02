Football memorabilia is something owners take great pride in. Maybe it’s a ball kicked by Diego Maradona or the boot Lionel Messi wore when he scored his 500th career goal. Maybe you’ve got Eric Cantona’s final Manchester United shirt tucked away somewhere.

Well if you are looking to get onto this particular property ladder, we have good news for you because you can be the proud owner of a jumper worn by Mick McCarthy when he stomped out of a press conference and quit his Ipswich Town manager role on the spot.

The story behind this particular item goes back to April 2018. McCarthy had been in charge of Ipswich for six years, making him the longest-serving Championship boss, and it had all become a bit toxic.

McCarthy had initial success at Ipswich, staving off relegation and even reaching the play-offs in 2015, but the final 12 months of his tenure went particularly sour.

Fans can accept McCarthy ball when it means a chance at promotion, but that particular type of football becomes hard to swallow when you are languishing in mid-table.

By the end of the relationship, McCarthy was shouting “f**k off” to his own fans after what he thought was a late winner against Norwich City.

He even grew a beard, which looked weird, like a husband who has given up in a long marriage.

The club wanted him to stay, he was cheap and kept them in the Championship on a small budget, but McCarthy had enough of a crowd who chanted “your football is s**t” and so opted to leave at the end of his contract in the summer of 2018.

Or so he said.

McCarthy announced his upcoming departure in March, stating he would see out the season but a month later and he was gone.

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McCarthy’s prompt exit came after fans were angry with a decision to substitute debutant Barry Cotter in the 56th minute during a 1-0 win against Barnsley and let their dissatisfaction known.

That was that for Mick.

In his press conference, he famously said “It was a disgraceful reaction, that, but I won’t have to listen to it again because that’s my last game. I’m out of here.”

Then promptly left Portman Road, never to be seen there again.

But what was he wearing on that fateful night? Well, it was an MM-branded club jumper, of course, which can now be yours for the low, low price of £130.70+postage.

The alleged jumper has been listed on eBay and while there is no way to tell if it is actually real or not, it does seem a particularly weird thing to fake if so.

The seller has 100% positive feedback from 323 items sold and has other Ipswich-related listings including a matching McCarthy and Terry Connor coat, for those two can never be separated.

We’re inclined to believe it’s genuine because frankly, it’s a lot funnier if it is. We’re even tempted to submit a late bid ourselves. One for Christmas Day dinner, for sure.

By Sam Cooper

READ NEXT: 10 of Mick McCarthy’s best & funniest quotes: ‘Some people can f*ck off’



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every team that Mick McCarthy has managed?

