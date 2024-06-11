The most valuable player in every Euro 2024 squad: Mbappe, Bellingham, Rodri…

All the squads ahead of Euro 2024 have now been announced and we’ve taken a closer look at the most valuable player from every team.

Most of these players will be carrying the weight of their nation on their shoulders this summer as they look to make the difference at the tournament.

Using figures provided by Transfermakt, we’ve found the most valuable player in every squad heading to Euro 2024.

Albania – Armando Broja (£18.6million)

Having been drawn into the same group as Spain, Italy and Croatia, Albania are the ultimate underdogs heading into Euro 2024.

They’ll be looking towards Broja to provide the goals for them this summer and with his future at Chelsea seeming up in the air, he could use the tournament as an opportunity to put himself in the shop window.

Romania – Radu Dragusin (£21million)

Dragusin became the most expensive Romanian player in history earlier this year when Tottenham splashed £21.5million to bring him to the Premier League.

Interestingly, he’s the only player in the entire Romania squad that is valued at over £10million.

Poland – Jakub Kiwior (£25million)

With Robert Lewandowski now in the twilight years of his career, he’s no longer Poland’s most valuable player. Instead, that title belongs to Arsenal’s Kiwior who is valued at a respectable £25million.

Austria – Konrad Laimer (£25million)

The 27-year-old was in and out of the Bayern Munich XI last season, but he’ll no doubt have a key role to play in the Austria set-up in Germany.

Currently valued at £25million, he has a slightly higher market value than the likes of Xaver Schlager and Kevin Danso.

Czech Republic – Tomas Soucek (£25million)

The West Ham midfielder is one of the first names on the team sheet Czech Republic and with a market value of £25million, he’s also their most valuable asset.

Scotland – Scott McTominay (£27million)

The Manchester United midfielder often comes up with the goods for Steve Clarke’s side. In 2023, he scored seven goals in 10 matches for Scotland which is some going.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every country that has qualified for Euro 2024?

Slovakia – David Hancko (£29.6million)

Liverpool have reportedly been sniffing around Hancko after a solid season with Feyenoord. The central defender is highly-rated within his country and will no doubt be a crucial player for Slovakia at the tournament.

Ukraine – Oleksandr Zinchenko (£32million)

With the likes of Zinchenko, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Artem Dovbyk and Andriy Lunin to rely upon, Ukraine have quite the squad heading into Euro 2024.

The Arsenal defender ranks as their most valuable player with a market value of £32million, but they are by no means a one-man team.

Turkey – Hakan Calhanoglu (£38million)

The 30-year-old playmaker is in the form of his life right now, having just won Serie A with Inter Milan. If he carries that form into the international stage, who knows how far Turkey could go.

Switzerland – Manuel Akanji (£38million)

Valued slightly higher than Gregor Kobel, Akanji ranks as Switzerland’s most valuable player heading into Euro 2024 and for good reason.

The 28-year-old is coming off the back of two excellent seasons with Manchester City where he’s managed to get his hands on six trophies. That’s more silverware than most people win during their entire career.

Slovenia – Benjamin Sesko (£42million)

The 21-year-old forward is one of the most in-demand players in Europe right now and for good reason. He averaged a goal every 109 minutes for RB Leipzig last season and will be a crucial player for Slovenia this summer.

READ NEXT: 7 rising ballers you must keep an eye on at Euro 2024 this summer

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every city to host a European Championship match since 1996?

Denmark – Rasmus Hojlund (£55million)

In eight appearances for Denmark in 2023, Hojlund managed to bag himself seven goals. Still just 21 years old, the Man United star has bags of potential.

Serbia – Dusan Vlahovic (£55million)

With the likes of Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic to call upon, Serbia’s attacking quality could take them far this summer.

Vlahovic managed to score 18 goals for Juventus across all competitions last season and he’ll no doubt be Serbia’s main man in Germany this summer.

Belgium – Jeremy Doku (£65million)

The Belgian winger was plenty of fun to watch during his debut season in England. While he might not be Belgium’s most important player, his age and potential mean he’s their most valuable star right now.

Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku probably still rank as Belgium’s biggest threats coming into the tournament, but due to their advancing age, they aren’t the most valuable these days.

Hungary – Dominik Szoboszlai (£63.5million)

The Liverpool playmaker is worth more than double of anyone else in Hungary’s squad. He’ll have to be at the top of his game this summer if Hungary want to stand any chance of going deep into the tournament.

Croatia – Josko Gvardiol (£63.5million)

Luka Modric might still be their most important player, but given his age, he’s no longer the most valuable player in the Croatia squad.

Instead, that title now belongs to Gvardiol. The 22-year-old made a name for himself at the 2022 World Cup and ended last season in superb form for Man City. We wouldn’t be surprised if he has another top tournament.

Georgia – Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (£67.7million)

It would be unfair to suggest Georgia are a one-man team, but Kvaratskhelia is valued at more than double of any of his fellow international teammates.

The Napoli winger is capable of twisting up any full-back that stands in his way and we couldn’t be more excited to see him in action in Germany.

Italy – Nicolo Barella (£67.7million)

Can the reigning champions hold onto their crown? Barella played a key role for Italy during the last tournament and they’ll be leaning on his experience once again this summer.

Netherlands – Xavi Simons (£67.7million)

The attacking midfielder is coming into Euro 2024 on a superb run of form. He produced 19 goal contributions in the Bundesliga last season and could make the difference for Ronald Koeman’s side in Germany.

Portugal – Rafael Leao (£76million)

Portugal have some serious attacking talent available at their disposal. Cristiano Ronaldo might still be the figurehead for that side, but he’s no longer their most valuable player.

Instead, that title now belongs to Leao who is valued at a whopping £76million. The likes of Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva aren’t far behind that valuation either.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 13 international teams Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t won against?

Spain – Rodri (£101million)

The Spanish national team is jam-packed with young stars, but one of their more experienced heads ranks as their most valuable player.

Widely considered as the best holding midfielder in the world, we can’t have any complaints that Rodri is valued at £101million.

Germany – Florian Wirtz (£110million)

On the back of a sublime season with Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz narrowly edges out Jamal Musiala as Germany’s most valuable player.

The 21-year-old is one of the most in-form players heading into Euro 2024 and the hosting nation will be looking towards him to make a difference this summer.

England – Jude Bellingham (£152million)

It’s crazy to think that England currently have four players who are all valued above £100million. Bellingham takes the top spot, but the likes of Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice aren’t too far behind him.

The Real Madrid midfielder took the world by storm last season and he’s the sort of player who is capable of taking a tournament by the scruff of the neck. We can’t wait to see him in action.

France – Kylian Mbappe (£152million)

He’s going to tear things up, isn’t he?