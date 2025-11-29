Daniel Farke remains under pressure after Leeds United‘s 3-2 defeat to Manchester City, but the positive nature of their performance might buy him some more time in the job.

The German coach made some astute substitutions, while a change in formation prompted a much-improved second-half display. But with Chelsea and Liverpool coming up, he surely needs to start delivering points if he’s to remain in the post come Christmas.

A lot of the usual suspects (Gary O’Neil, Brendan Rodgers, Steven Gerrard) have been linked with the possibly soon-to-be-vacant post.

We’d love to see Leeds show a bit more imagination and go for another manager out of leftfield. We’ve identified five slightly different names they can target.

Thiago Motta

The former Barcelona, Inter and PSG midfielder saw his stock take a hit after failing to last a full season in charge of Juventus.

Stylistically, Motta’s Juve were deathly dull, the results were uninspiring, and his refusal to sugarcoat poor performances felt a bit too honest.

That doesn’t sound especially inspiring, but Juventus have proven themselves something of a basket case – already sacking his successor – and that context ought to be taken into account.

It was only a couple of years ago that he was considered one of Europe’s most exciting, innovative young coaches, even briefly linked with the vacancy at Liverpool. He did a superb job of turning Bologna into a serious force; replicating that kind of rise is the dream scenario for Leeds.

Inigo Perez

With Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola reportedly near the top of Leeds United’s wishlist after sacking Jesse Marsch, their managerial talent ID can’t be faulted. Getting such an appointment over the line is another question.

If Leeds do pull the trigger on Farke, ideally they’re looking for the next Iraola. What about his former right-hand man? The Basque coach had planned to move to the south coast with Iraola, only for work permit issues to stop him.

Instead, he ended up succeeding his former boss at Rayo Vallecano and has done a similarly fine job to get the club into the UEFA Conference League. He’s cut from the same tactical cloth and will surely start getting linked with decent Premier League jobs.

Kjetil Knutsen

Here’s one that’s actually moved the needle on the bookmakers’ shortlists. One to keep an eye on.

One of Europe’s most remarkable modern miracle workers, Knutsen has transformed Norwegian underdogs Bodo/Glimt into a team capable of competing in the Champions League.

Leeds need someone with the ability to punch above their weight and challenge clubs with better squads and greater resources. If you want evidence of that, look no further than Knutsen leading Bodo/Glimt to a famous 6-1 thrashing of Jose Mourinho’s Roma a couple of years back.

Filipe Luis

Not the most realistic one, this. But bear with us.

Having established himself as one of South America’s brightest young coaches, former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea left-back Felipe Luis looks destined for a top job if (when?) he returns to Europe.

The 40-year-old has already led Flamengo to three pieces of silverware since he took over last year and is on the cusp of delivering both the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Serie A title. There’s arguably nothing left to achieve if he can get them over the line.

Patience within the Leeds fanbase has been tested with the San Francisco 49ers’ ownership group amid the club’s current struggles. They’ve failed to land ambitious signings like Igor Paixao, but a statement appointment might just bring some positivity back.

We can’t imagine the Brazilian coach could be tempted, but sell him the project and a chance to prove his mettle in the best league in the world and there’d be a (tiny) chance.

Marcelo Bielsa

Alright, now we’re really stretching credulity.

After a very bright start, Bielsa is under pressure in Uruguay.

As was the case with his Spygate presentation back in the day, the legendary tactician poured cold water on rumours he was going to resign in his latest passionately worded impromptu press conference. It looks as though he’ll lead them in next summer’s World Cup, but a parting of ways might be best for both parties.

This is a man who offered to take over Everton’s youth teams for half a season rather than take the top job offered. We can’t see him returning to Elland Road mid-season, and without a pre-season to drill his idiosyncratic ideas it probably wouldn’t even be a good idea.

But just imagine it. Elland Road as a stadium, and Leeds as a city, has rarely felt as energised as his time at the club. The vibes have gradually ebbed away since departure. Could he bring them back?

