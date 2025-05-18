Neymar is reportedly in negotiations to sign a new contract that would extend his stay back at boyhood club Santos beyond June, but he hasn’t signed on the dotted line just yet – which opens up the possibility of him joining one of this summer’s Club World Cup sides.

That opens up the possibility for the talented 33-year-old to find himself a new club. Despite an injury-hit spell in recent years, there would surely be suitors.

We’ve picked out three destinations where the legendary Brazilian could land this summer.

Inter Miami

Perhaps Javier Mascherano will get the band back together in South Beach?

Why not ramp up those viewing figures by reuniting Messi, Suarez, and Neymar for one last dance?

MSN were magnificent to watch during their time at Barcelona, scoring a staggering 363 goals across four years.

On a serious note, the links to Inter Miami are there. They’re in the market for some additional firepower after falling short in the MLS play-offs.

“I think we need to focus on bringing in someone who truly strengthens us as a team. I’m exploring all options,” Mascherano said recently.

“Well, to be more precise, the club is evaluating options – especially in the attacking front.”

Flamengo

This would allow him to keep enjoying home comforts while still competing at the Club World Cup.

Flamengo are, without a doubt, the richest club in Brazil, so they’re the most likely source of a better wage in Serie A.

The Maracana is an iconic place to play football, which is something Ney himself has recognised in the past.

“Who knows? For me, it would be an honour to play for Flamengo at the Maracana, to be here every day,” he once said.

Around the same time, reports emerged that it was his father’s dream to see him play for ‘Fla.’

Fluminense

Fluminense are the next best option by default, because they aren’t Botafogo or Palmeiras.

While both of those sides have enjoyed domestic success more recently, they also enjoy healthy rivalries with Santos.

It’s also the home of a former teammate and close friend, Thiago Silva.

As well as turning out together at international level, the iconic duo spent three years together at Paris Saint-Germain.

