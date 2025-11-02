Neymar almost scored the best and most inventive free-kick you’re ever likely to see during a substitute appearance for Santos.

The former Barcelona and PSG star has failed to fire since returning to his boyhood club earlier in 2025, largely due to injury problems, but his brain remains a wonderful asset.

With the match against Fortaleza level at 1-1 deep into injury time, Neymar had the chance to win the game from a perfectly positioned free-kick.

Most players would hit and hope in such a scenario. Others would attempt to curl the ball beyond the goalkeeper’s outstretched arm and into the opposite corner.

But Neymar hasn’t made his reputation by being a slave to convention. A short run-up began in time-honoured fashion, before the 33-year-old checked himself as the wall jumped.

Allowing gravity to do its job and send his opponents back down to earth, Neymar adjusted his feet and struck his effort over the baffled wall.

The Fortaleza goalkeeper may have been inwardly disbelieving, but instinct bailed him out as he flung himself towards his opposite post to keep the shot out.

It was identical to Neymar’s old penalty technique, banned in a pique of rage by FIFA in 2024 after what we assumed was frantic lobbying by the Goalkeepers’ Union.

“Feinting to kick the ball once the player has completed his run-up is considered an infringement of Law 14 and an act of unsporting behaviour for which the player must be cautioned,” the spoilsport statement said.

Neymar returned to Santos earlier this year, hoping to relaunch his career where it all began. But things haven’t gone to plan.

Injuries have haunted him once again, and his impact has been limited as Santos fight to stay clear of relegation.

With his deal expiring at the end of 2025, Santos are rumoured to be ready to move on.

According to reports in Brazil (via Globo), Neymar tried to negotiate a short extension, but Santos apparently declined.

Conflicting reports that the club are poised to offer Neymar an extension until the 2026 World Cup have surfaced in recent days, but this would be a decision fuelled by sentiment rather than sense.

The 33-year-old’s troubles on the pitch have also kept him out of Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil plans.

Despite being the nation’s all-time leading scorer, Neymar hasn’t been called up since Ancelotti took over, and his World Cup hopes are slipping.

“When Neymar is fit, he can play for any team in the world because of his talent,” Ancelotti said recently. But that’s a big ‘when’.

With Santos cooling interest and European clubs reportedly steering clear due to his fitness issues, Neymar’s next move may lie across the Atlantic.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Inter Miami are exploring the idea of reuniting the legendary “MSN” trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar.

The MLS side, co-owned by David Beckham, will soon have room in their squad after Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba retire.

That opens up a designated player slot that could easily fit a superstar like Neymar. Whether that will be a wise idea for the actual football team remains to be seen.

Firmly in the autumn of his career, there is no telling which direction Neymar will take between now and next summer’s World Cup.

The circus around the player can be tiring and his behaviour fails to charm many.

But the sport will surely be poorer in his absence, especially without moments of invention such as this free-kick.

By Michael Lee

READ NEXT: 9 of football’s most disrespectful skill moves: Depay, Neymar, Ronaldo…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 25 most expensive transfers of all time?

