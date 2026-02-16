Neymar still has a chance of making Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for this summer’s World Cup, but it’s difficult not to wince at the brutal treatment he’s receiving back home.

The 34-year-old appeared to have escaped serious injury on his first appearance of 2026, playing 50 minutes off the bench in Santos’ 6-0 victory over Velo Clube in the Campeonato Paulista.

His return to action was mixed. He notched an assist, but missed a presentable chance to score himself. What happened to the player who gave Ruben Amorim the run-around?

Mostly, though, he’ll feel relieved to have made it through the match unscathed – especially after writhing in agony after being on the receiving end of a brutal, late challenge that typifies the physical opposition he’s faced since rejoining his boyhood club last year.

There’s a boy who cried wolf element to seeing Neymar on the deck, clutching his ankle and screaming in pain. It’s a sight we’ve seen a thousand times before, and you’re never entirely sure how seriously to take it.

But watching replays of this one, we can be pretty certain there’s no acting involved. He’s caught late by a wild, out-of-control challenge that could’ve been a leg-breaker.

Velo Clube were reduced to 10 men in this game, but – believe it or not – their red card was not for this tackle.

That’s what this brittle, almost-broken Neymar will have to deal with on a weekly basis as he eyes the ultimate comeback story.

Fortunately for Neymar, his leg wasn’t planted and he was able to soldier on. But next time he might not be so lucky.

Even at his physical pomp, in his twenties, Neymar wasn’t the most robust. He infamously missed over 100 games across his six years at PSG and never managed more than 22 appearances in any Ligue 1 campaign.

Those injuries have taken their toll, while a pair of ACL injuries leave us reeling at what might be next.

But there’s clearly a determination on his part to make it through this immensely difficult spell. He heroically played through injury to save Santos from relegation last year, risking it all to do so, and is once again returning to fitness after undergoing minor surgery on his knee.

“I think everyone needs Neymar,” Santos coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda said after the game.

“Santos, the national team… [Brazil coach Carlo] Ancelotti will be happy if he’s doing well. One thing will lead to another.”

Ancelotti himself has never ruled out the chances of Brazil’s all-time top goalscorer returning.

“He has to be 100%,” the Italian told Esporte Record when asked about Neymar late last year.

“I think he’s a great talent. He’s had the bad luck of having injuries. He couldn’t be in good physical condition because of the injuries he’s had.”

There are only a handful of Santos games before the March international break, which is reportedly the veteran’s last chance to make it into Ancelotti’s plans.

Brazil’s coach won’t call up any players cold, and Neymar hasn’t represented the Selecao since 2023.

Time is running out, but the possibility remains.

We’re keeping everything crossed for Neymar, wincing through every brutal challenge in the coming weeks.

By Nestor Watach

