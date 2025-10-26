The year is 2025 and people are still debating whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a better footballer than Lionel Messi.

It’s not just the fans engaging in these debates either – it’s former professionals and people who still work in the game today.

Over the weekend, Ronaldo scored his 950th career goal, prompting plenty of his fans to declare him the GOAT.

Including those showering CR7 with priase was his former Manchester United teammate, Patrice Evra.

Replying to a video of Ronaldo’s 950th goal, Evra wrote on X: “950 goals?! And people still argue?!”

While the tweet was received well by Ronaldo’s fan base, it didn’t take long before Messi fans found the post and promptly started to cook Evra in the replies.

Messi fans were quick to point out that he’s beaten Evra in three Champions League finals, in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

Although Evra himself has always stated that he’s ‘never had any issues’ when playing against the Argentine magican.

“I had a good game against Lionel Messi, he dribbled past me once because I went too fast [to close him down], and he put the ball over my head, but being honest, when Messi played out wide, for me, he was easy to catch,” Evra said on The Overlap.

“My issue was when he went into the pockets in the middle, but I never had any issues playing against him.”

Having shared the dressing room with CR7 for four years at Old Trafford, it’s no wonder that he often backs the Portuguese superstar in the GOAT debate.

However, given some of his comments about Messi over the years, fans of the Argentine star are often quick to jump down his throat.

Here were some of the best replies to Evra’s claim that Ronaldo is the GOAT, ahead of Messi.

Messi owned you in 3 UCL finals, no wonder you’re still salty. https://t.co/dCiftVFidp pic.twitter.com/iwGK6Nkm7Z — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) October 25, 2025

Lampard and Gerrard scored more goals than Paul Scholes, but you’ll claim Scholes was better than both. Make it make sense — DJB (@DJB1888) October 25, 2025

Mate you’d score 20 a year in that league — PMH (@PmhPm) October 25, 2025

Why do people act like Messi isn’t 59 goals behind him? With 150+ less games played 😂 — Joe (@joe79816456) October 26, 2025

Penalties are not so difficult to score, Patrice. — Pope Rex (@KevTheRexx) October 25, 2025

READ NEXT: Can Lionel Messi reach 1000 goals before his new contract expires in 2028?

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name all 27 players who have played alongside both Messi and Ronaldo?