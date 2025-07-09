PSG v Real Madrid: How to watch Club World Cup semi-final live in the UK

PSG and Real Madrid will play their Club World Cup semi-final in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium today at 8pm.

The match will determine the second finalist after Chelsea’s victory over Brazilian giants Fluminense last night and pits two of Europe’s strongest sides against each other.

The match will be live-streamed on DAZN, which has the worldwide rights to every game in the 2025 Club World Cup tournament. It can be live-streamed here once you sign up free to DAZN.

The DAZN app can be viewed via a smart TV or laptop, as well as a mobile phone, once you sign up for a free account.

The second semi-final will kick off at 8pm and coverage will begin an hour before the match begins. Channel 5 will also be showing the match live in the UK.

It promises to be one of the games of the tournament and both sides will be packed with superstars.

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe faces his former club after leaving the French side for La Liga. Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Arda Guler are likely to start in a star-studded Madrid lineup.

PSG will be relying on Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes to guide them to a final and the chance to add to a trophy haul that already includes the Ligue 1 and Champions League titles this year.

The two European giants have both won all but one game each in the tournament so far. Madrid drew with Al Hilal in the group stage but beat RB Salzburg and Pachuca to secure a knockout spot.

A 1-0 victory over Juventus in the round of 16 and a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the semi-final of the tournament secured their spot in the semi-final.

PSG were sensationally beaten by Botafogo in the group stage but have qualified after a 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid and a 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders.

They then defeated Inter Miami 4-0 and Bayern Munich 2-0 in a game overshadowed by Jamal Musiala’s horrific injury.

The winners of the tie will play Chelsea in the final on Sunday 13 July at 8pm live on DAZN.

