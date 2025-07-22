Rangers’ Champions League Second Qualifying Round tie against Greek Super League runners-up Panathinaikos will be live-streamed on Premier Sports in the UK.

Premier Sports is an add-on for TNT and Sky subscribers, but you can do it with a single click via your Amazon Prime subscription. Visit the Premier Sports page and add it here to stream both legs of the tie.

Premier Sports costs £15.99 for a monthly subscription but it will allow you to watch both legs, the Premier Sports Cup, the Scottish Cup and La Liga all in one place.

Coverage of tonight’s game begins at 7.15pm and kick off will be at 7.45pm at Ibrox Stadium as Rangers bid to qualify for the next round and a potential tie against Czech side Viktoria Plzen or Switzerland’s Servette.

The match will be Russell Martin’s first game in charge of Rangers after he joined the club this summer, while, behind the scenes, new Director of Football Kevin Thelwell will be able to see up to five of his seven new signings involved in the squad.

Martin’s first order of business will be to decide between Jack Butland and Liam Kelly for the goalkeeper spot. Both players were rotated last season and will be vying for the number one position.

New signings Max Aarons, Lyall Cameron, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Joe Rothwell will all be available.

But Martin has warned that Cyril Dessers and Hamza Igamane are likely to start on the bench as they get back to full fitness.

Visitors Panathinaikos are not the force they once were, but manager Rui Vitoria has revived the Greek giants.

They secured a second place finish in the Greek Super League last year and will be hoping for a first Champions League group stage appearance since 2011.

The first leg will kick off tonight at 7.45pm and the second leg will take place next week. You can watch all of the action on Premier Sports here.

