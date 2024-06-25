Ranking every player in England’s Euro 2024 squad by how much they earn in wages

Members of England’s squad for Euro 2024 are comfortably some of the most well-paid footballers in the world.

Captain Harry Kane, who players for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, earns a wage north of £400,000 per week with Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham taking home almost £18million per year.

Manchester City stars John Stones, Phil Foden and Kyle Walker all feature prominently near the top, as do Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka at Arsenal.

At the bottom of the list, youngsters Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo are surprisingly joined by Brentford’s Ivan Toney – perhaps his relatively paltry wage is a reason why Toney has been pressing hard to leave the London club.

Interestingly, the top-earning Englishman in the Premier League – Marcus Rashford – was omitted from Southgate’s squad for the finals, having failed to impress at Manchester United last season.

Other high-earners in the Premier League who missed the squad include Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Reece James and Jadon Sancho.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Gareth Southgate’s squad and how much they earn in wages at their respective clubs (weekly salary in brackets).

Note: All figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that:“All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Harry Kane – £21,514,896 (£413,748)

2. Jude Bellingham – £17,926,220 (£344,735)

3. John Stones – £13,000,000 (£250,000)

4. Declan Rice – £12,480,000 (£240,000)

5. Phil Foden – £11,700,000 (£225,000)

6. Bukayo Saka – £10,140,000 (£195,000)

7. Trent Alexander-Arnold – £9,360,000 (£180,000)

8. Kyle Walker – £9,100,000 (£175,000)

9. Luke Shaw – £7,800,000 (£150,000)

10. Ollie Watkins – £6,760,000 (£130,000)

11. Jordan Pickford – £6,500,000 (£125,000)

=12. Jarrod Bowen – £6,240,000 (£120,000)

=12. Aaron Ramsdale – £6,240,000 (£120,000)

=12. Kieran Trippier – £6,240,000 (£120,000)

=15. Eberechi Eze – £5,200,000 (£100,000)

=15. Dean Henderson – £5,200,000 (£100,000)

17. Joe Gomez – £4,420,000 (£85,000)

18. Lewis Dunk – £4,160,000 (£80,000)

=19. Ezri Konsa – £3,900,000 (£75,000)

=19. Cole Palmer – £3,900,000 (£75,000)

21. Anthony Gordon – £3,120,000 (£60,000)

=22. Marc Guehi – £2,600,000 (£50,000)

=22. Conor Gallagher – £2,600,000 (£50,000)

24. Adam Wharton – £1,820,000 (£35,000)

=25. Kobbie Mainoo – £1,040,000 (£20,000)

=25. Ivan Toney – £1,040,000 (£20,000)