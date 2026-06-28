Ranking the next Scotland manager options after Steve Clarke walks away

Scotland’s dismal World Cup campaign has prompted Steve Clarke to walk away just weeks after signing a new long-term contract.

Scotland’s single goal was reflective of a team once again overwhelmed at a major tournament, and the Scottish FA now has to decide who takes over next.

Here’s a look at the main names linked with the job and who we think is most likely to get the gig.

6. Derek McInnes

Had Steve Clarke walked away a month ago, Derek McInnes would have been a favourite for the job.

The Paisley-born manager almost led Hearts to the Scottish Premiership last season before falling short on the final day of the season. Jambo fans then had salt rubbed in the wounds as McInnes left to take over Rangers.

That appointment means him being the next Scottish manager seems incredibly unlikely but he will be a candidate in the future for sure. A league title or two and he will be the runaway favourite next time the job comes round.

5. Scott Gemmill

Scotland may copy their southern neighbours and appoint a man who has long been part of the national team set-up.

Gemmill has been with the Scottish FA since joining as U17 boss in 2014. He is currently in charge of the U21s, the same role Gareth Southgate had prior to the top job, but it will be whether the Scottish FA want to appoint a ‘company man’ given how the World Cup campaign went.

One plus point for him would be the ability to usher in the next generation of Scottish footballers given he has worked with them at youth level.

4. Barry Ferguson

Ferguson’s playing career makes him a respected figure within Scottish football but there is the question of whether he is ready for the national team job.

His CV is relatively light at this stage with stints at Clyde, Kelty Hearts and Alloa Athletic preceding an interim role at Rangers last season.

But he could have the temperament needed to give Scottish football a long-needed wake up.

Appointing him would be a risk but it could prove to be a stroke of genius.

3. Ange Postecoglou

Postecoglou’s reputation is a lot higher north of the border than it is south and his time at Celtic is fondly remembered by their fans for the attacking football he prides himself on.

He has international experience too and one of his most impressive managerial stints came in charge of Australia. With his home nation, he qualified for two World Cups and won the country’s first-ever Asian Cup title.

The question is whether he would want the gig. He would probably want club football next and it is also a question of whether the Scottish FA could afford him.

Can you name every single team that Ange Postecoglou has managed?

2. Alex Neil

As the second most successful Scottish manager in the game currently, Neil is an obvious candidate for the job.

The bulk of his managerial career has come in the Championship with over 360 games managed in the division and the highlight is promotion with Norwich in 2014-15.

He is currently Millwall boss and got them to the playoffs last season. He is still young at 45 so could manage Scotland for years to come.

It would not be the landmark signing that some fans are perhaps craving but he has proven able to get the best out of squads lacking in talent.

1. David Moyes

Anytime the Scotland job comes available, Moyes is a name put forward but it makes more sense this time round than it has done in years gone by.

He is 63 and in 2021 confirmed he had ambitions to manage his national team one day. There are also slight rumours of discontent at Everton with the Toffees not kicking on as much as some of their fans would like so maybe Moyes sees this as the perfect opportunity to say goodbye.

Of course, the perks of managing a Premier League club and a reported £5m a year contract makes it hard for any manager to leave but the lure of a home Euros plus the opportunity to tick it off the bucket list could be enough to tempt him.

As for what Moyes could bring, defensive solidity would be a start with Scotland’s World Cup downfall coming largely at their own expense.

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