Something extraordinary happened on Sunday over in the Eredivisie. It’s noteworthy whenever a goalkeeper scores, but Ronald Koeman Jr. did it twice for Telstar against Cambuur.

While his namesake father was a reputable goalscorer, especially for a defensive-minded player, Koeman has taken things to a new extreme. He opened his account for Telstar towards the back end of last season from the penalty spot, having become his side’s designated taker.

But what happened on Sunday was on another level. This time, Telstar got two penalties in their game against Cambuur, and Koeman converted them both.

It helped his side recover from two goals down to rescue a draw. In fact, the second penalty was an equaliser in the 11th minute of stoppage time at the end of the game.

Both times, Koeman went to his bottom right corner. His opposite goalkeeper dived the right way the first time, but was sent the wrong way the second time.

RONALD KOEMAN JR. SCOORT ZIJN TWEEDE VANDAAG EN REDT EEN PUNT 🤯🔥#telcam pic.twitter.com/A3SG3QkHQb — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) September 6, 2026

Talk about nerves of steel. Goalkeepers have to be brave when it comes to penalties, but that’s usually because they’re the ones trying to save them, not score them.

However, Koeman isn’t the only penalty-scoring goalkeeper. Rogerio Ceni made a habit of it throughout his career in Brazil with Sao Paulo, for example.

Hamburg’s Hans Jorg Butt is another goalkeeper to have scored a pair of penalties in a game, doing so back in 1999.

Thus, Koeman hasn’t done something unique, but he has done something incredibly rare.

He fell one goal short of matching a world record, with Jose Luis Chilavert scoring a hat-trick of penalties for Velez Sarsfield in a 2000 win over Ferro in Argentina.

Of course, a team even getting three penalties in a game doesn’t happen often, so that record will likely stand for some time.

It will also be a while, presumably, before anyone replicates what Koeman did on Sunday. Simply incredible.

By Samuel Bannister

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