Russell Martin has said Leicester City changing their manager is not a “quick fix” despite every indication that it would be exactly that.

The Foxes’ humiliation ritual continued with a 3-1 thumping at home to Peterborough United, a team that had previously scored four goals all season and is now managed by Robbie Savage.

It is the latest in a long line of poor results for a Leicester team that many had predicted would return to the Championship at the first time of asking. Martin-ball instead has them 17th having won just two games in eight attempts this season.

The pressure is mounting on Martin, who faces very real questions about his entire managerial career should he be sacked, but instead of apologising to the fans, he instead suggested that their desire for a manager change is not a guarantee of a “quick fix.”

“I can’t criticise them because they’ve seen another defeat and the goals we conceded,” Martin said.

“I’m as frustrated as any of them, but if you think changing a manager is a quick fix then I’m not sure that’s ever the way.

“We have to keep working. It’s as simple as that. It’s our job to turn the fans’ energy ultimately.

“They were great when it went 3-1 today. A lot of people left. I know this because they’re feeling hurt by the first half. So was I, but they were brilliant after that. So the chants are what they are. It is what it is.

“We have to keep our head down, work really hard, and I have to accept that the personal stuff because I’m in charge of the team. Ultimately it’s my responsibility.”

Leicester fans’ frustration with Martin is his unwillingness to ever adapt his style and while 70% possession may look good on paper, it is often keeping the ball for the sake of it.

Martin though defended that and said “we’re in their box way more than they’re in ours.”

“I think we create a lot more than they do, but they’re really clinical, and defend the box with everything they have, and we don’t.

“We’re not clinical, and we give up goals that are unacceptable at any level.

“You have to suffer in a game of football and right now, when we have to suffer, we don’t look like a team. We look like a group of individuals trying to do their own job, and you can’t deal with big moments like that.”

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