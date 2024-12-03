Spurs sign ExpressVPN as first Official Digital Privacy Partner

ExpressVPN has become Tottenham Hotspur’s first-ever exclusive Official Digital Privacy Partner, signing a two-year deal with the Premier League club.

The new strategic partnership between Spurs and ExpressVPN will see the leading consumer privacy and security company enhance the overall digital experience for Tottenham’s staff and supporters.

An exciting, brand-new Tottenham server location has been launched to celebrate ExpressVPN’s first global partnership in football.

This will improve load distribution and deliver faster connection speeds to users in and around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – and throughout the wider north London community.

As well as benefiting from huge discounts on the fastest VPN for streaming football, Tottenham supporters will become familiar with ExpressVPN’s branded content on the club’s social media channels as well as on matchdays inside the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Spurs will integrate the best-in-class security products to provide digital privacy across its networks.

Spurs supporters can benefit from six months free when signing up for a 24-month ExpressVPN subscription – a saving of at least 61 per cent – or four months free when opting for the 12-month plan to join over four million paying subscribers in more than 180 countries around the world.

