English manager Graham Potter, who was recently sacked as West Ham manager, has been appointed Sweden manager – and he’s got quite the task on his hands to turn their fortunes around.

The short-term deal he has been handed is with the aim of the nation qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

“I am very humble about the assignment, but also inspired,” Potter said.

“Sweden has fantastic players who deliver in the best leagues every week. My job will be to create the conditions so that we as a team deliver at the highest level to take Sweden to the World Cup next summer.”

But aren’t Sweden’s World Cup dreams in tatters after a terrible qualifying campaign? Not quite. Here’s how they could quite conceivably still make it to next summer’s tournament.

How Sweden could still qualify for the 2026 World Cup

Having played four World Cup qualification games so far, Sweden are on just one point. They next play Switzerland and then Slovenia in November, meaning they could conceivably reach seven points – which is what second-placed Kosovo currently sit on.

But with the Swiss not having lost a game, taking three points off them will surely be a challenge.

While the second-placed side in the groups will go to the playoffs, Sweden could reach them even if they don’t finish in the top two, given they won their UEFA Nations League group.

Indeed, the 12 runners up in World Cup qualifying groups will be joined by the four best-ranked Nations League section winners, with those games taking place in March.

Each team will play a one-legged semi-final en route to the final, and then onto the World Cup for the winner in each confederation.

The priority order for places is currently: Spain, Germany, Portugal, France, England, Norway, Wales, Czechia, Romania, Sweden, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Moldova, San Marino.

However, given some of those sides are going to qualify, Sweden and Romania both look best placed for a playoff place, meaning Moldova and San Marino would likely miss out.

Despite their poor returns in World Cup qualifying, Sweden currently fall into that category. The players are aware they need to buck up, with Viktor Gyokeres suggesting as much after the latest loss.

He said: “We don’t want to win the game that much, I think that was obvious; you could see from our body language that we don’t want to win that much.

“So, it’s difficult against any opponent. We’re not giving our best, we’re not fully focused on defence and passing. This has to do with attitude. We were unlucky against Slovenia and Switzerland, but in these two games against Kosovo, we didn’t deserve anything. Of course, it’s a fiasco.”

