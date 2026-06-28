The cost per point value of every World Cup team as group stages finish

The group stages of the 2026 World Cup are done, which gives us a chance to see who had the best value for money when it comes to their squad.

While national teams are spared having to fork out transfer fees, teams can still be judged by how much they made of their expensive, or not so expensive, squads.

We’ve taken the squad values that we published earlier this tournament and compared them to the points each team scored in the group stages, giving us a value per point scale and a chance to see who made the most of it.

Portugal top the list with £202 million per the five points they earned in Group K. Colombia, who topped that group, punched much more above their weight with a value of £43.2 million per point.

Surprisingly in third place is Czechia who did not make the most of their €188.2 million squad value as they scored just one point in Group A.

Another disappointing side was Uruguay who scored just two points in a group that included Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia. That, compared to their squad value of €359.3 million, equates to a value per point of £174.3 million, the third most expensive.

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Scotland have been one of the biggest disappointments of the tournament with a single goal separating them from going pointless. That 1-0 win against Haiti has saved them from total embarrassment but those three points did come at £170.3 million per point.

At the other end of the table, Iran were the best value for money to be found with £10.7 million per point. Even with the logistical and political difficulties facing them, the team managed three points and were very close to reaching the knockouts.

South Africa, who have made it through, did so with a value of £12.3 million per point.

Cape Verde have been one of the feel-good stories of the tournament and that can be summed up by the £16.4 million they needed per point. That was enough for second in Group H as they dumped Uruguay out.

The best-valued European team is Switzerland at £47.5 million per point. They topped Group B ahead of hosts Canada.

1. Portugal – £202 million

2. England – £194.3 million

3. Czechia – £188.2 million

4. Uruguay – £179.7 million

5. Spain – £174.3 million

6. Scotland – £170.3 million

7. France – £168.9 million

8. Senegal – £159.4 million

9. Turkey – £157.9 million

10. Germany – £157.8 million

11. Brazil – £132.6 million

12. Belgium – £109.5 million

13. Netherlands – £107.7 million

14. Sweden – £101.5 million

15. Norway – £98.3 million

16. Ecuador – £92.2 million

17. Argentina – £89.7 million

18. Ivory Coast – £87 million

19. Canada – £66.2 million

20. Croatia – £64.6 million

21. United States – £64.3 million

22. Algeria – £64.2 million

23. Morocco – £64 million

24. Austria – £61.3 million

25. Ghana – £58.6 million

26. Japan – £54.2 million

27. Bosnia & Herzegovina – £48.8 million

28. Switzerland – £47.5 million

29. South Korea – £46.4 million

30. Colombia – £43.2 million

31. Paraguay – £38.4 million

32. DR Congo – £36 million

33. New Zealand – £34.5 million

34. Curacao – £25.8 million

35. Egypt – £23.3 million

36. Mexico – £21.3 million

37. Saudi Arabia – £20.3 million

38. Qatar – £19.9 million

39. Australia – £19.4 million

40. Cape Verde – £16.4 million

41. South Africa – £12.3 million

42. Iran – £10.7 million

Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Panama, Tunisia and Uzbekistan did not score a point

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