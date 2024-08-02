The 7 English clubs Cristiano Ronaldo has never scored against

Cristiano Ronaldo boasts an exceptional record against English clubs, but there are seven sides that he’s faced and has never managed to score against.

When it comes to scoring against English sides, Tottenham have been CR7’s favourite opponent as he’s bagged 14 goals in 20 appearances against Spurs over the years.

However, the Portuguese icon has never managed to hit the back of the net against these seven English clubs.

Leicester City

Ronaldo has faced the Foxes on three occasions and he’s drawn a blank in each of the games.

He first faced them back in the 2003-04 campaign where Gary Neville scored the only goal of the game as United won 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo then came up against Leicester on two more occasions upon his return to Old Trafford, but he failed to score in either of those games either.

Wolves

Despite playing three games against Wolves, Ronaldo has never registered a goal or assist against the Premier League outfit.

He faced them twice in the 2003-04 Premier League season and once upon his return to the club in 2021-22.

In his last meeting against them, Wolves claimed a shock 1-0 win at Old Trafford as the likes of Conor Coady and Max Kilman were able to keep CR7 at arm’s length.

Leeds United

The Red Devils have had some fierce battles with Leeds over the years, but Ronaldo himself has never managed to get on the scoresheet against them.

In total, he’s faced Leeds twice at Elland Road and despite winning both games, he never managed to score. He was also booked in both of his appearances against them.

READ NEXT: How long will it take Cristiano Ronaldo to reach 1000 career goals?

TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo Quiz: 30 tricky questions on the Real Madrid & Man Utd icon

Sheffield United

Ronaldo played both games against Sheffield United in the 2006-07 season but failed to score in either the home or away fixture.

The Red Devils did do the double over the Blades that season, who were ultimately relegated, but CR7 didn’t add to his goal tally against them.

Crystal Palace

He first played against Palace in 2004-05 and to be fair to Ronaldo, he only played 34 minutes of that game which ultimately ended goalless.

Upon his return to the club, he got the chance to play against them once again. However, despite playing the full 90 minutes of United’s home fixture against Palace in 2021-22, he failed to score despite having five shots.

Burton Albion

Sure, Ronaldo can do the business against Barcelona, but what about Burton Albion?

Back in 2005-06, he played 31 minutes of an FA Cup tie against Burton (who were a non-league team at the time) and the game ended goalless.

United did hammer Burton in the reply, but Ronaldo didn’t feature in that game and therefore he’s never bagged a goal against them.

Southend United

Southend also have the bragging rights against CR7.

Not only did they stop Ronaldo from scoring against them in 2006-07, but they managed to cause the ultimate upset by winning the game 1-0.

Ronaldo had several long-range efforts during the game but he couldn’t find a way past Darryl Flahavan on the night.