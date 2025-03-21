Panama caused a huge upset by knocking the United States out of the CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday – and celebrated by mobbing a football legend.

Thierry Henry became the focal point of an extraordinary outpouring of joy following Panama’s winner that sent Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT crashing out of the competition.

Henry, the legendary striker turned CBS soccer analyst, was mobbed by jubilant Panama players at his pitchside desk at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after Cecilio Waterman struck the only goal of the game.

“I am going to say something,” a delighted Henry said on the broadcast. “I scored goals, I won stuff, I lost stuff.

“But that is going to be up there with everything. I don’t even know how I ended up being in it, I am in it – I am going to have to show my kids.”

After 90 goalless minutes, Waterman smashed his shot past US goalkeeper Matt Turner to book a place in the final against Mexico. It was Panama’s only shot on target of the match.

“Many good things have happened to me in my career, but this one is different,” Waterman said. “This one was incredible.”

Waterman, a 33-year-old who plays professionally in Chile, ripped off his jersey and hurdled the advertising hoardings before climbing onto a broadcast stage to celebrate with Henry, who looked just as stunned as the rest of the crowd at SoFi Stadium.

“You are my idol!” Waterman repeatedly shouted in Spanish before smothering Henry in the most euphoric of hugs.

Seconds later, scores of his team-mates rushed to do the same as Henry’s colleagues looked on with slightly bemused smiles.

“They were hungry,” Pochettino said about his opponents who also beat the USMNT in last year’s Copa America.

“They fight for the game, every single player, for every single ball. From the touchline, you feel that was the difference.

“We didn’t compete in the way that the game required. I feel so disappointed. We all feel disappointed.

“If you don’t have aggression, it’s impossible. You are going to play safe. You are not going to take risks.

“If you want to play football, you need to take risks. You need to go forward. You need to win 50-50 balls sometimes.”

Meanwhile, victorious coach Thomas Christiansen was delighted with his player’s application in the face of a technically superior opponent.

“I think the guys played a great match,” former Leeds boss Christiansen said.

“The only way to beat the U.S. is with tactical discipline and order, and then a little luck. That has to be with you, and it was with us this time.”

For the first time, the Concacaf Nations League trophy won’t stay in the States.

The Americans won the first three editions of this tournament, which only began in 2019, but looked worryingly shoddy just 15 months before hosting the World Cup.

But the last word should go to Henry who perfectly articulated the rare joy of the moment.

“That was outstanding,” he said. “Like I was shocked, in fairness. That was a hell of a finish by the way. I was shocked. Obviously he knew where we were.

“Joking aside, I never thought I was going to be part of a celebration like that and not scoring the goal and not even being on the field.

“But look, that’s what it meant to them. I saw in his eyes because he was pretty close, that he was in a trance. Thank God I understand Spanish.

“When he said ‘eres mi idolo’ I was OK, phew. I don’t know where we were going there, but that was special, really.”

