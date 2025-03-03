The top 10 goalscorers in Europe in 2025: Arsenal academy graduate flying high…

One of Arsenal’s homegrown Hale End stars is currently joint top of the European goalscorers list in the calendar year of 2025 so far, giving Mikel Arteta pause for thought amid their attacking injury crisis.

Star players from Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Newcastle United and PSG feature among the top scorers in the Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga and the Premier League since the turn of the year.

Here are the 10 players who have scored the most goals in Europe’s five major leagues so far in 2025.

Note: if two players are tied on goal contributions, we’ve ordered them by their ratio of goals and assists per minute. Cole Palmer and Kylian Mbappe have notched 20 goal contributions but miss out due to more minutes played.

10. Chris Wood – 7 goals

Nottingham Forest’s top four charge is a flash in the pan, they said.

Well it’s now March, Forest remain third, and Wood is still banging in the goals with his best-ever goalscoring campaign in the Premier League.

9. Harry Kane – 7 goals

The England captain has had the odd injury issue and hasn’t quite been at his prolific best over the past couple of months.

Even when he’s not firing on all cylinders, Kane remains a reliably consistent goalscorer. Bayern have a comfortable eight-point lead over reigning champion Bayer Leverkusen and the first trophy of Kane’s career is in sight.

8. Alexander Isak – 7 goals

There’s an argument that Isak is the best No.9 in the Premier League right now.

The Sweden international was on fire during the stacked Christmas schedule, notching a hat-trick against Ipswich followed by goals in further statement victories over Aston Villa and Manchester United.

He’s continued that fine form into the new year, with seven goals in seven Premier League games in 2025.

Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final hopes rest on his shoulders. Eddie Howe will be praying he’ll be fit and available.

7. Patrik Schick – 7 goals

Kane has been in decent goalscoring form in recent weeks, but so too has Bayer Leverkusen striker Schick.

The 29-year-old Czech Republic international returned from Germany’s winter break with a brace in a 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund, and he’s followed that up with goals against Borussia Monchengladbach, RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim, Holstein Kiel and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Xabi Alonso’s decision not to bring Schick on until the 92nd minute of their recent 0-0 draw with Bayern was certainly a curious one.

6. Mohamed Salah – 8 goals

Some people say Salah saves his best performances for the first half of a season.

Some people have been made to look very daft indeed.

5. Serhou Guirassy – 8 goals

Borussia Dortmund are enduring a miserable old season.

They might be through to the last 16 of the Champions League after cruising their play-off against Sporting Lisbon, but domestically they’ve been incredibly poor. Niko Kovac’s men sit 10th in the Bundesliga table and returning to Europe’s premier cup competition next season now looks a distant pipe dream.

Still, among all that doom and gloom, summer signing Guirassy has enjoyed an excellent debut campaign. He’s picked up where he left off at Stuttgart last term, with eight of his 14 Bundesliga goals coming since the turn of the year.

4. Jean-Philippe Mateta – 8 goals

Darling of FPL managers across the land, Mateta’s had the perfect response to the doubters that suggested his 16 Premier League goals last season were a flash in the pan.

Unfortunately by the looks of the nasty injury he picked up in the weekend’s FA Cup tie against Millwall, it doesn’t look like he’ll be adding to his tally any time soon.

3. Mateo Retegui – 9 goals

Leading the race for this year’s Capocannoniere award for the top scorer in Serie A, Retegui is enjoying a sensational debut season at Atalanta.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s upstarts are just three points off the top spot in Italy’s thrilling title race. With the Argentina-born Italy international in this kind of form, they have a real chance.

2. Mika Biereth – 10 goals

Born and raised in London, Biereth developed his skills in Fulham and Arsenal’s academies while representing Denmark at youth level.

After some impressive loans away, the Gunners cashed in on the promising young forward with a sale to Austrian champions Sturm Graz in the summer. Monaco swooped to sign the 22-year-old after he scored 11 goals in 16 Austrian Bundesliga appearances in the first half of the season.

Biereth’s start to life at the Stade Louis II has been nothing short of astonishing. He’s scored 10 goals in his first seven Ligue 1 appearances, with hat-tricks against Auxerre, Nantes and Reims.

How Arsenal could do with a player with that kind of eye for goal right now.

1. Ousmane Dembele – 10 goals

Biereth isn’t the only Ligue 1 player that’s kicked off 2025 like a house on fire.

PSG winger Dembele is producing the best football of his career right now, having finally added consistent end product to his game after years of teasing it.

The 27-year-old has scored 10 goals in just seven Ligue 1 outings in 2025, averaging a goal every 47 minutes. And that’s not to mention the six goals in four Champions League outings since the turn of the year.

Liverpool boast the Ballon d’Or frontrunner but they ought to be wary of facing European football’s most in-form player.