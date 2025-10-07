A player who Trent Alexander-Arnold once described as his toughest opponent has recently joined the Baller League UK, joining Rukkas FC.

Following the success of last season, the Baller League UK is back for another year and plenty of former and current pros have signed up to play.

Among those is former Manchester City youngster Brandon Barker, who currently plays for Kettering Town in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Known for his blistering pace, Barker ‘destroyed’ Alexander-Arnold while playing youth football back when both players were teenagers.

“I would say Brandon Barker, played for City,” the full-back told the Liverpool YouTube channel when naming his toughest opponent.

“I was 18, playing for the Under-21s, first ever time at Anfield, got beat 3-0. He scored two and got an assist. I came off at 60 [minutes].

“Still to this day, he’s the opponent I think that just destroyed me, man. I’ve never had it like that before.

“At that point, I’m thinking ‘this kid is going to be the best player in the world’.

“Because I’d never seen someone move so quickly and sharp and effectively, so I’d say Brandon Barker.”

During an interview with The Athletic earlier this year, Barker thanked Alexander-Arnold for his kind words and gave his recollection of the game.

“I’m sure he’s had more difficult games, given some of the superstars he played against, but it’s nice of him to say it,” the winger said.

“I’d never played against him before. He looked very young and he was very small and skinny, whereas I was already established at that level.

“But I was pretty good that day, to be fair.”

Barker joined the Man City academy at the age of eight and went on to make one senior appearance for the club in 2016 against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

He spent most of his time out on loan during his formative years, enjoing loan spells with Rotherham United, NAC Breda, Hibernian and Preston North End.

Barker left City on a permanent basis in 2019 to join Rangers, but struggled for regular minutes at Ibrox.

He’s since had stints with the likes of Reading, AC Omonia and Morecambe, but aged 29 now plays in non-league for Kettering Town.

Alongside playing non-league football, he’s decided to sign up to the Baller League UK, where he’ll be managed by Idris Elba.

He’ll also be playing alongside former QPR forward Bruno Andrade and former Fulham centre-half Michael Hector.

Injuries have ravaged Barker in recent years and have played a role in why he’s dropped down the footballing ladder of late.

However, the 29-year-old still seems to be enjoying his football and the Baller League UK will give him the platform to show off his skills to a wider audience.

“I’ve never been too bothered about money,” Barker told The Athletic.

“One goal I had when I started was to help my mum and dad buy a very nice house. I was lucky enough to be able to do that.

“Me and my family have completely different lives now from when I was growing up, so I’m grateful for that.

“Setbacks happen. I’ve been through a lot, but there are footballers who have been through more setbacks than me.

“I’ve just got to keep trying and giving it everything I’ve got until I can’t do it anymore. I just want to play.”

