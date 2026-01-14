West Ham midfielder Freddie Potts has given his dream dinner party guest list and it is quite something.

Club programmes may sometimes get dismissed as a glorified book of adverts, but there is some gold to be found on occasion.

After Damien Delaney gave us his dream dinner guest list including four dictators and Keith Richards, West Ham midfielder Freddie Potts has provided his dream dinner guests to the Hammers’ programme.

Let’s see who Freddie’s picked…

Donald Trump

Ooft, it’s a tough start. With Trump being invited, this dinner is presumably taking place within a mile of a golf course and in a room dressed entirely in tacky gold ornaments.

As for the conversation, well you can only imagine. Maybe Potts has a particular view of the oil reserves in Venezuela?

While Potts is spraying passes, maybe he’s thinking about the Supreme Leadership Authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran? Maybe Potts wants to discuss Greenland.

Potts himself is concerned though, admitting that while it would be “quite interesting” to hear from the US President, it may “get a bit too deep” and therefore his second guest is there to lighten the mood.

Ricky Gervais

Good luck, Ricky.

The Office creator is there to provide some comedic relief with Potts suggesting he would “lighten the mood up a little bit.” That’s the mood that Potts himself has created with his first choice.

It is hard to imagine Gervais and Trump getting along and considering the latter ran for president simply because Barack Obama once made fun of him, WWIII may begin if Gervais gets under his skin.

The third guest is hopefully someone without an ego, a humble person able to bring the temperature down.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Nope.

Potts was not quite content with the level of ego in the room, so he thought he’d inject a whole boatload more of it in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo.

To be fair, at least we’ve got some guests who have at least met each other before as Trump was kind enough to invite Ronaldo over to the White House last month.

Pictures emerged of Trump showing Ronaldo his cute little model stealth bomber. Ronaldo even left with a gift of a ‘golden key’ to the White House. No, we don’t know what that means either.

Ronaldo presumably will be spending the time asking Potts how many bicycle kicks he’s scored in the Champions League? ‘Oh, what’s that? None? Well, let me tell you about this magical night in Turin.’

Gervais did appear on the Overlap recently, hinting that he likes the sport but we reckon one Messi joke might turn the mood sour.

Elon Musk

Speaking of turning the mood sour, here comes Elon.

The on-again, off-again relationship between Trump and Elon looks to be back in the good phase for now after their very public breakup last year, but what do you even talk to Musk about?

Clips from his appearances on Joe Rogan’s podcast make you believe that extraterrestrial life is real.

Those podcasts are what have got him the invite though with Potts saying he “seems quite cool.” Better you than us, Freddie.

Anyone who doesn’t arrive in a Tesla is getting their tyres slashed.

Ed Sheeran

Potts’ final choice is the footballer’s favourite of Ed Sheeran but sorry Ed, you are here to work not enjoy yourself.

“I think I need someone to sing a song after dinner,” Potts said. “So I’ll go with Ed Sheeran.”

Maybe he can duet Freelove Freeway with Gervais.

Sheeran is at least a big football fan and is a minority owner of Ipswich Town, which we are guessing Trump and Musk have never heard of.

Interestingly, Ronaldo has never played against Ipswich but did get sent off after elbowing their captain Dara O’Shea during a recent international break. Mark that down as another topic to avoid.

