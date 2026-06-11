Watching as much of the World Cup as possible is one of the great joys of the tournament every four years, but the 2026 edition in North America and the time zones will make that immensely challenging for audiences on the other side of the Atlantic.

For fans in the UK and across Europe, many of the tournament’s biggest matches will take place while they’re asleep. The good news is that modern viewing habits offer plenty of solutions, although with technology come a few extra hurdles to consider.

We’ve put together the ultimate guide to staying spoiler-free and catching up on all the through-the-night matches and highlights as soon as you get up in the morning.

Watch your WhatsApp

Before you even get to your highlights provider of choice, think of the basics. Is your car radio automatically set talkSPORT or 5Live? Do you stick rolling news on as you crunch your cornflakes? Time to change those habits.

Most importantly, think about what you might see as you blearily hit snooze on your phone alarm.

Maybe you can gently nudge the night owls and new parents in your Five-A-Side WhatsApp to go off and create a splinter group if they want to chat about Sweden vs Tunisia while you’re soundly asleep.

If not, and your mates just can’t help firing off messages at ungodly hours, get those chats muted. You can always catch up later and – let’s be honest – you’re almost certainly not missing anything.

…And push notifications in general

All too easy to overlook, this one.

Think of every other potential source of spoilers. Chances are if you’re reading this, your phone will have any number of live score or other football-related services on it.

They’re all really useful in the regular season, but if you’re actively looking to avoid the scores, then they’ll serve the opposite purpose here. Think about which Apps you might want to disable push notifications for.

This is speaking from experience, having been left incensed by The Athletic‘s Full-Time notifications that pop up on the screen while I’m actually watching the final minutes of a tense game on the always slightly delayed Sky Go.

Of course, and this goes without saying, we fine folks at Planet Football and the wider Planet Sport network will have you well covered for reaction, quizzes, rankings, hot takes and all the rest as soon as you’ve caught up on the action. Your first port of call.

Be wary of iPlayer & ITVX

In tribute to Diana Ross and the last World Cup staged on American soil, the BBC and ITV have missed the ultimate open goal in not providing a highlights package.

Never before has such a service been so necessary, and yet it won’t exist. Outrageous.

The UK’s two rights holders will be putting up highlights on their online streaming services, but before the tournament kicks off we’d be seriously wary of using either service and navigating your way to the games you want, while remaining spoiler-free.

They both have a really annoying tendency to give the game away with their headlines, titles and thumbnail choices. Hopefully they’ll realise that and set everything up accordingly, but we’d hang fire in those early days if not being spoiled is particularly important to you.

As an aside – and this is not an ad, just genuine friendly advice – you might consider the week-long trial for the ITVX premium service. Or even just paying six quid for the full month. It’ll seem like chump change if you’re using their infamously shonky free version, sitting through buffering and ads for an edge-of-your-seat crunch knockout clash.

Alternatives are out there

If you’ve had uncancelable plans during a really big game, chances are you’ll be familiar with FootballHighlights on Reddit.

That has all the links to slightly dodgy-looking sites (tip: adblock) for all the latest games, spoiler-free, with a variety of highlights options. It won’t even give the game away of extra time or penalties once we get into the knockouts.

You suspect that the subreddit will hit record highs of traffic and clicks in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere on social media, we have seen someone posting about the ‘Spoiler Free Football’ website that they’ve just set up. We can’t vouch for it just yet, but we’re eager to see how it’ll work in practice because, in theory, it’s a golden idea.

Get that one bookmarked and give it a test run for South Korea vs Czech Republic first thing tomorrow.

Think Ahead

If you have the time and means to rewatch full matches spoiler-free, we’re immensely jealous. Living the dream.

Rather than faff on with the above illicit or legal highlights providers online, make sure you’re not missing the wood for the trees and just getting the most out of your actual TV – if you can.

If you have Sky Plus, use it. Think ahead and fill that planner up – get the games recorded in advance. It kind of feels counterintuitive for live sport but it’ll be a godsend for middle-of-the-night matches.

Depending on your subscription and set-up, you might be able to get recordings scheduled with set-top box providers like Virgin Media, EE TV or Freeview Plus.

Failing that, if you want a really retro experience more akin to following USA 94, get into the loft and dust off your old VCR recorder.

You might need a degree in computer science to work out how to program the scheduling, and some kind of adapter for an old SCART wire to connect to your HD telly, but that’s all part of the charm. Who needs 4K anyway?

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