Ladies and gentlemen, we have our worst miss of the 2026-27 season as Birmingham’s Luis Vazquez has missed an absolute sitter.

The offence occurred during Birmingham’s visit to Pride Park to face Derby and the visitors were winning 2-1 when Vazquez was given a glorious chance to make it comfortable.

Having come on as a sub, Vazquez was completely unmarked when Derby keeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom palmed the ball into his path.

Inside the six-yard box and with the ball rolling so slowly it may as well have a bow tied on it, Vazquez somehow managed to sky it. Just a reminder, the bar is eight feet off the ground and he even managed to clear that.

It had a registered xG of 0.75 which was more than Derby managed as a whole team and in the words of Harry Redknapp, “no wonder he’s in the f**king reserves.”

How has he missed? 😳 Luis Vázquez somehow puts the ball over the bar from close range! pic.twitter.com/d1PFFJ2mIe — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 12, 2026

After he missed the effort, Vazquez looked paler than a man who had just been sick off a rollercoaster and put his head in his hands. First-choice striker August Priske will sleep easy knowing his spot is safe in the team.

The 25-year-old striker, who you will be unsurprised to hear has not scored in his six matches for the club so far this season, at least had his blushes spared by Birmingham managing to hold on and win the game, meaning his miss was not too costly. We dread to think what the manager said to him afterwards though.

The win at least put Birmingham up to eighth for the time being with the club occupying the final play-off spot in the expanded system and was the Blues’ first win since beating Wrexham at the end of August.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Bolton scored a last-minute winner to defeat Cardiff while surprise early contenders West Brom were held to a 1-1 draw with QPR.

The Baggies’ failure to pick up all three points means West Ham, who smashed six past Wrexham on Friday night, stay top and are beginning to live up to pre-season predictions of the favourites to win the league.

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