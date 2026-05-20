As the fallout of Spygate continues to unfold, Wrexham’s Josh Windass has proposed a solution that is frankly unworkable for a number of reasons.

Unless you have been living under a rock or are an Arsenal fan with better things to worry about, Southampton were kicked out of the play-off final by an EFL Independent Commission on Tuesday after they admitted to three counts of spying over the course of the season.

But while they fight on to try and remain in the competition, other teams are licking their lips at capitalising on Saints’ downfall.

The biggest winner is Middlesbrough, who have found themselves back in the play-off final despite being beaten over the course of two semi-final legs, but Wrexham are also wondering what could be in store for them.

The Welsh side finished seventh, two points off the play-offs, meaning that in the unlikely scenario Southampton being kicked out of the play-offs resulted in another team being added, it would have been them.

For now, the club has kept quiet as it waits for the result of a Southampton appeal. But their striker Josh Windass has been the first to suggest a whole new round of play-off fixtures should begin.

“This Southampton story is one of the maddest I’ve seen,” he posted to his Instagram story. “But why isn’t the play-off starting again with the 4 other teams? Boro v Hull would have been the Semi!! Confused.”

Well let us tell you Josh – that is what you could call a logistical nightmare.

Let’s start off with the venue itself. This weekend sees Wembley play host to the three EFL finals and five days after that, it is being used for rugby.

The next day, it will be hosting the women’s FA Cup final before the stadium becomes a massive gig venue over the summer.

And if Windass wants to be the one to tell 90,000 Harry Styles fans their tickets are cancelled because Hull need to face Wrexham, he is a braver person than we are.

Of course, the venue could be changed but to where? The Emirates has Boyzone and S Club on June 5th (no, we didn’t know either group was still going either).

Tottenham don’t have a concert until June 16, but could you imagine the optics of a week after Spurs went down, they are hosting the team that would replace them?

Also, the longer this goes on, the more disadvantaged whichever team goes up will be compared to its new Premier League opponents.

Having the play-off final this weekend works because it coincides with the final Premier League matchday, meaning 18 of the 20 teams next season will have had the same amount of rest.

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Would the team that does go up be happy to be a couple of weeks behind in both rest and transfer negotiations? Hull, who have been training and preparing for this weekend, would not want the game moved.

This situation may have been a little easier if there was not a World Cup this summer, which is making everything even more time-constrained.

Hull’s Amir Hadziahmetovic is in Bosnia’s World Cup squad. His Hull team-mate Ivor Pandur will travel with Croatia. Millwall goalkeeper Max Crocombe is in the New Zealand squad. Wrexham also have goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo called up for Nigeria in the Unity Cup.

And from a contract point of view, loaned players will have a return date of just after the play-off final so what happens to them? Are they legally not allowed to play anymore?

And then there’s the training aspect. Wrexham’s players have presumably been in Ibiza, Dubai or the many other destinations footballers choose for their post-season holiday.

Is Phil Parkinson going to have to ring round and ask his players to put down the cocktails and get set for a Tuesday night game away at Millwall?

Unfortunately for Windass, for as much as he would like to recreate his dad’s play-off final goal (again), logistically it just seems impossible.

by Sam Cooper

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