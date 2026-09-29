After five years away from the touchline, it looks like Zinedine Zidane is very much enjoying being back in the football mix.

The former Juventus and Real Madrid midfielder waited patiently on the sidelines for Didier Deschamps to retire after he set his sights on the France job and now that he is in the role, he seems to be having quite a bit of fun.

The 1998 Ballon d’Or winner has so far overseen two games and it was in the second when he was spotted absolutely twatting a ball in celebration of Michael Olise’s goal.

The Bayern Munich winger scored in the 88th minute to give France the win over Belgium and in celebration Zidane, who was wearing a full suit by the way, kicked a ball with a technique that would leave most 54-year-old men clutching a pulled hamstring.

😂🔥 ZIDANE EN FOLIE SUR LE BUT D’OLISE ! pic.twitter.com/8NDWro7X7h — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) September 28, 2026

The move was reminiscent of Antonio Conte in the 2016 Euros when he smacked a ball during Italy’s match against Spain. While it was an impressive technique, it did come after Conte was angered by the referee rather than in celebration like Zidane’s.

Afterwards, Zidane admitted he did not even remember what he did and conceded that after he saw the ball tantalisingly teed up, he had to smack it. Something we can all relate to.

“I don’t even know what I did, in fact,” he said. “What is certain is that I accompanied Michael’s action because I felt he was starting his dribble.

“And he did an exceptional action. Then I saw the ball, I was forced to shoot it. It was a bit ridiculous, but it doesn’t matter.”

It was a rare moment of emotion for a man who usually keeps his cool although not a complete surprise given what occurred in the 2006 World Cup final. At least Zidane used his foot rather than his head this time.

While the game against Mark van Bommel’s Belgium was decided by a single goal, it really should have been more with the visitors having 18 shots to Belgium’s 12. Of those 18, just seven were on target although Belgium were also wasteful with two of their 12 at goal.

But Olise’s late winner means France have started the Zidane era with back-to-back wins, putting them top of Group 1 in the Nations League A.

And having played their first two matches away, Zidane will now manage the team at home for the first time when they take on Italy at the Stade de France on Friday. No doubt, the headbutt will be brought up in the pre-match coverage.

By Sam Cooper

READ NEXT: The ridiculously good France XI without any PSG stars (past or present)

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Zinedine Zidane’s 25 most-used players as Real Madrid manager?