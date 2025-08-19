Leeds United fans have been raving about Japanese midfielder Ao Tanaka for a year – and now the wider football world has sat up and taken notice after his exceptional Premier League debut, a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Everton.

Tanaka played a starring role in Leeds’ emphatic 100-point promotion campaign last season and seamlessly made the step up in the first game of his career in a top-level European league. Daniel Farke signed him for just £3million from German second-tier outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf last summer.

We’ve rounded up how the media responded to Tanaka’s man-of-the-match display against Everton.

Beren Cross

“Tanaka’s been sensational tonight,” posted The Athletic’s chief Leeds United writer on X.

“He is still the most energetic player on the pitch and he’s played all 91. Breaking up play, intercepting errors and then putting team-mates in.”

“Tanaka, again, impressed with his relentless running, ball recoveries and interceptions,” Cross reiterated in his full write-up.

“He underlined why Farke gave him the nod over Sean Longstaff, who may hope he gets a chance in a sterner test like Arsenal away on Saturday.”

The Athletic

In The Athletic’s live blog of the match, writer Nancy Froston picked out Tanaka as the man of the match:

“It is an easy pick — Ao Tanaka ran everyone off the park right up until he was substituted with what looked like cramp.

“And it is hardly a surprise after his performance. our unofficial vote for man of the match goes to the Japan international.

“Expect plenty more classy performances from the central midfielder this season.”

Daily Mail

“‘A key player for us is my captain.’ That’s how Farke described Ethan Ampadu, who led from the outset and ran the game from the heart of midfield,” wrote Aadam Patel in the Mail.

“Alongside Stach and Ao Tanaka, the Leeds midfield trio were simply too good for Everton.

“That Sean Longstaff was only required to come on in injury time illustrated how energetic and relentless they were and if it wasn’t for Ampadu picking up a worrying knock in the second half, he too would have played the full game.

“As for Tanaka, this was an early sign that he has what it takes at Premier League level. Without Abdoulaye Doucoure, Everton lacked any sort of presence off the ball and were bullied by Leeds.”

The Guardian

“The game’s standout man and a player who will be integral to Leeds’ survival hopes,” noted Aaron Bower from Elland Road.

The Yorkshire Evening Post

YEP writer Lee Sobot gave the Japan international an 8/10 in his player ratings:

“Took a while to get going but came alive as the game wore on and his tenacity and drive towards the closing stages was a joy to see.

“Crowd love him. Shooting not quite on the money but no doubting it’s in his locker.”

Leeds Live

Isaac Johnson concurred with Sobot's assessment

“Moved the ball laterally neatly and read the play well, with and without the ball.

“Needs to watch his tackle when tracking back. Played forward better in the second half and was involved in the attack whenever he could be.”

Henry Winter

“Leeds deserved to win, whatever the controversy over the pen,” posted Winter on X.

“Showed more adventure, intensity & width than Everton (who improved 2nd half).

“Tanaka especially, Ampadu, Stach all good. Solid gk. Nmecha’s nerveless pen. Elland Road atmosphere plays a powerful part.”

Adam Crafton

Tanaka so so good for Leeds. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) August 18, 2025

