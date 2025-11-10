Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is now the firm favourite to become the next Premier League manager to lose his job after a dismal run of four defeats in their last five games.

A particularly poor performance in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest leaves Leeds just one point above the relegation zone. There’s an ominous feeling that the club are only going one way after a promising start to life back in the top flight.

We’ll be amazed if Farke’s still at Leeds come 2026. Here are five things the German must do if he’s to save his skin at Elland Road.

Take some scalps

Jesse Marsch famously bought himself a few more months in the Leeds job with a dizzying 2-1 victory away at Liverpool. The ultimate smash and grab.

Senior figures at Leeds have since admitted that was a mistake, and they’d have given themselves a better chance of survival had they made a change before that season’s World Cup break.

There might be a lesson in there for this Leeds board, with this international break the final breather before the relentless grind of festive fixtures.

With the writing on the wall, Farke might well require a similarly spectacular Christmas miracle if he’s to celebrate the new year in Yorkshire.

The good news (gulp) is that he’ll have the opportunity to prove his mettle with a brutal schedule that includes Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool (twice) and Manchester United before the FA Cup third round in January.

Three of those games are on home soil, at least, and Leeds have only lost once on their own patch in over a year. Elland Road remains a tough place to go. It’ll have to stay that way.

Find a way to set the team up away

Leeds took just five points on the road the last time they were relegated, their only away win coming at Molineux.

History looks like grimly repeating itself this time around.

Farke’s men have won at Wolves again but lost their other five games on the road – including six-pointers against teams around them; Fulham, Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

This is a concerning wider trend in Farke’s career. He won just two of 25 Premier League away games during his time at Norwich and one of 17 in the Bundesliga during his season in charge of Borussia Monchengladbach.

That’s a shocking 8% win rate away from home in Europe’s major leagues. That suggests he’s incapable of setting up a team to grind out points on the road.

Leeds’ meek displays at the Emirates, Turf Moor, The Amex and City Ground are certainly evidence of that. Something dramatically different is needed.

Get the team working without Brendan Aaronsen

Mason Mount is an interesting case study in football.

It seems like no fans are ever happy to see him start games, asking what he actually does, but managers tend to love him.

Leeds have their very own Temu version of Mount in Aaronsen. The American’s name on a teamsheet elicits groans every time, but Farke persists in calling upon him.

You can understand why Farke likes him. He’s incredibly industrious, constantly contesting duels, and produced a rare all-round composed performance in Leeds’ recent victory over West Ham.

Ultimately, though, quality is severely lacking. Two goals and four assists in 47 top-flight appearances for a nominally attacking midfielder is a testament to that. Leeds cannot afford to rely on a player so obviously limited.

The last time Leeds persevered with the USA international in the Premier League, they ended up relegated. If Aaronsen is the answer, you’re asking the wrong questions.

Build some creative patterns in open play

Much has been made of Arsenal’s reliance on set pieces this season. The fact that they’re clear at the top of the table demonstrates their value.

To be fair to Farke, that area – often lacking in the Championship – has been addressed. Sean Longstaff can actually deliver a dead ball, while Joe Rodon has improved immeasurably at getting his headers on target.

But Longstaff is no Declan Rice, and Rodon is no Gabriel. Leeds can’t gamble on set pieces making the difference.

Only cut-adrift Wolves have scored fewer goals from open play than Leeds, who looked absolutely clueless in building attacks or any sustained pressure against Brighton and Forest.

They must start demonstrating some kind of plan on how to get the ball into the box and create openings for their (already erratic) forwards.

The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin can’t be depended on to be clinical and take the only half-chances that come their way.

Refind defensive stability

Leeds haven’t kept a clean sheet since August.

Of course, that’s an alarming stat. Farke addressed that by changing up his backline, bringing in man-mountain summer signing Jaka Bijol in for the long-serving Pascal Struijk.

But on the evidence of deservedly shipping six to Brighton and Forest, Farke overreacted and overcorrected.

While Leeds weren’t keeping clean sheets, finding themselves punished for relatively rare defensive lapses, the underlying statistics were pretty positive.

They only conceded more than 1.0 expected goals against in two of their opening nine matches, notching as low as 0.5xGA against Newcastle, 0.7xGA against Bournemouth, 0.6xGA against Tottenham and 0.5xGA against Burnley.

That’s shot up dramatically since Bijol’s introduction, shipping 3.0xGA against Brighton and 2.5xGA against Nottingham Forest.

Farke changed one area of the team that was broadly working – the defensive structure. Reverting will give Leeds a fighting chance with choppy waters ahead.

