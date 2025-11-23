Leeds United have only won three of their opening 12 Premier League matches and manager Daniel Farke finds himself under increasing pressure.

With the club currently sat in the bottom three, there’s a growing section of the Leeds United fanbase who would like to see a change in the dugout.

Using the latest bookies’ odds, here are the five favourites to replace Farke as Leeds United boss.

1. Bo Svensson – 1/1

The current odds-on favourite to replace Farke is Danish manager Svensson.

He most recently managed Union Berlin and has been without a job since December last year.

Given his time at Union Berlin was fairly short-lived, it’s fair to say that he’s best known from his spell with Mainz 05, where he managed over 100 games.

It’s also worth stressing that he did a superb job with Mainz, keeping them in the Bundesliga against the odds in 2020–21, before establishing them as a top-half side in the two years after that.

2. Marco Rose – 3/1

Rose was most recently the manager of RB Leipzig and has been without a job since March.

Having managed the likes of Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach and Red Bull Salzburg, he’s got plenty of experience in the game.

A few weeks ago, he was the bookies’ favourite to take over at Elland Road, but his odds have slightly drifted since then.

3. Brendan Rodgers – 5/1

Having left Celtic last month, Rodgers is now back on the managerial market.

It’s certainly not the first time that his name has been linked with the Leeds United job either, having also been linked with the club in 2023, prior to Farke being hired.

The 52-year-old has also been linked with Fulham amid the uncertainty that currently surrounds their manager, Marco Silva.

4. Carlos Corberan – 6/1

Once tipped to take over from Marcelo Bielsa, could Corberan be in line for a return to Elland Road?

The 42-year-old has worked at the club previously, both as the under-23 manager and as a first-team coach.

He did a superb job with Huddersfield Town and West Brom in the Championship before taking the Valencia job last year.

However, with Valencia currently sat 15th in La Liga, he’s under pressure right now and could be available sooner rather than later.

5. Gary O’Neil – 12/1

O’Neil has spoken about his desire to get back into management and he knows a thing or two about avoiding relegation.

The 42-year-old did a fine job during his solitary season with Bournemouth, keeping them in the Premier League against the odds.

He also did well during his first year at Wolves, before things went downhill during his second season at Molineux.

