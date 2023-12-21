5 former Leeds players we can’t believe are still free agents

Leeds have plenty of former players at other clubs, but there are more than a few surprising names that are surprisingly unattached despite having not yet retired.

There are some surprising former Whites that are still active – Ross McCormack, anybody? – but we wanted to dig a little deeper and find those whose current unemployment has raised an eyebrow or two.

We’ve picked out five former Leeds players that we can’t believe are currently without a club.

Helder Costa

Part of the Bielsa promotion-winning team, Costa played a part in the build-up to Pablo Hernandez’s iconic winner at Swansea City and as such will always be a small part of Leeds United folklore.

The winger was a regular starter, but never really lived up to expectations and spent the final year of his Leeds contract on loan in Saudi Arabia.

He remains unattached after leaving Elland Road by mutual consent in October 2023.

Great Leeds United Goals #lufc

Helder Costa v Cardiff City

December 2019 pic.twitter.com/WGeerydI7f — LEEDS UNITED MEMORIES (@LUFCHistory) June 25, 2022

Kiko Casilla

Casilla arrived at Leeds with three Champions League winners medals (albeit barely featuring) from Real Madrid. It soon became clear why he barely featured in those triumphs.

His erratic displays, most notably in the play-off semi-final collapse against Derby County, drove supporters to distraction and the FA found him guilty of using the N-word against an opposition player in March 2020.

The 37-year-old is now on the hunt for his next club, which will most likely be somewhere in Spain, after his release by Getafe last summer

Robert Snodgrass

Snodgrass was a hero at Elland Road during the early 2010s with his tireless wing play and penchant for scoring important goals.

He spent time in the Premier League with Norwich, Hull and West Ham before slipping away from England’s top flight. The 36-year-old last played for Hearts and is currently available for one last career move.

25/07/08 – #lufc signed Robert Snodgrass from Livingston 💰: < £100k

Apps: 193

️⚽️: 41 One of the best bargains ever 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7YirsQt4Ed — I'd Radebe Leeds (@Radebe_Leeds) July 25, 2017

Liam Bridcutt

“If I was coach of Real I would take him because he deserves to go to the highest level,” Poyet told reporters when asked about Bridcutt during his Brighton days. “As a holding midfielder, there is no better player in the division. So he is quite expensive.”

It’s hard to say that Bridcutt showed such potential during his 25-game spell at Leeds in the 2016-17 season, despite being named club captain.

The 34-year-old most recently played for Blackpool but has been without a club since his release in the summer.

Eunan O’Kane

Kane spent five years at Leeds between 2016 and 2021, but his time at the club was cursed by serious injury.

In fact, he hasn’t made a single appearance since suffering a broken leg in his fourth appearance during a loan spell with Luton Town in September 2018.

The midfielder was released by Leeds in 2021, but still hasn’t retired to the best of our knowledge.

