Leeds United have been one of the most impressive sides in the Championship this season – but their position isn’t in the table isn’t as comfortable as it might’ve been if not for a series of costly errors by their goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The Frenchman has made a number of errors leading to goals, including of late against Swansea, with the match ending in a draw, and an own goal against promotion rivals Sheffield United, though he was saved by a 3-1 scoreline in his side’s favour.

Here, we have looked into the 10 points Meslier has lost Leeds with his mistakes this season.

Two points – 2-2 v Sunderland

With Leeds leading 2-1 going into injury time, a seemingly simple bit of goalkeeping gone wrong led to Leeds dropping two points. A wayward knock into the box with little pace on it bounced a step in front of Meslier, who hopped left and saw the ball jump through his arms and into the net.

The goalkeeper seemed to make protests in the direction of where the ball had landed, perhaps suggesting it had bobbled or spun, changing its course and finding its way into the back of his net.

“WHAT HAS HE DONE?!” 🤯 A mistake from Meslier GIFTS Sunderland the equaliser! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NSAQbTo3km — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 4, 2024

Two points – 3-3 v Hull

Leeds were 3-1 up at Hull heading into the last 10 minutes into the game, but a Meslier mistake changed its complexion. A flick on from a cross into the Leeds box was heading for the bar, but the goalkeeper jumped and palmed it back into danger.

In the process of his jump, he also found himself behind the goal line, so Joao Pedro was able to beat Meslier to the ball and knock it in. The mistake was met with derision from the Leeds players in the box, with Joe Rodon clearly incensed as he shouted at the ‘keeper.

Hull went onto score again in the dying embers, and because of Meslier’s mistake, that registered them a draw, rather than that goal simply being a consolation.

Two points – 2-2 v Swansea

Leeds scored their opener at home to Swansea in the first minute but were brought back level in the 64th, when the goalkeeper dropped a cross into the path of Harry Darling, who knocked past him.

The Whites thought they had battled back for the win when Willy Gnonto scored in the 86th minute to make it 2-1.

But Meslier was then beaten for pace by a Zan Vipotnik shot deep into added time, which would have beaten a lot of goalkeepers in truth, but the Frenchman was already under scrutiny for his earlier gaffe.

Illan Meslier went through it all this afternoon as Leeds United conceded late on to draw against Swansea…😬 pic.twitter.com/aYMnMHgPlQ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 29, 2025

Two points – 3-3 v Portsmouth

Leeds went 1-0 up at home to Pompey, but were soon level, when Elias Sorensen turned in the box, and fired a shot which Meslier got both hands to, but could only deflect it higher into the net.

Fortunately there was a lot of time remaining in the game for Leeds to get something, and though they were 3-2 down in added time, Brenden Aaronson saved the Whites’ and Meslier’s ignominy with an equaliser. The American then missed a sitter to win it in the dying seconds.

Two points – 1-1 v Preston

Leeds were level in the opening exchanges of their trip to Preston before a well-placed cross found Brad Potts in the box, whose left-footed effort was hit at Meslier, but the goalkeeper parried it right, into the side netting.

Not an absolute howler, but if not for a 93rd-minute equaliser from Leeds, the Frenchman would have had much more to answer for.

