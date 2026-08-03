James Trafford is set to become Leeds United‘s record signing, but how do his current wages compare to those of his future colleagues?

Trafford is close to joining from Manchester City for up to £45million, a coup considering that many observers view the 23-year-old as England’s next first-choice goalkeeper.

There has been a delay getting the deal over the line, with Trafford thought to be on holiday after the World Cup, but Leeds fans shouldn’t start panicking too much.

He’s reportedly been offered wages of £130,000 per week, which will make him Leeds’ top earner, but we are using his current earnings for the purposes of this piece.

Based on Trafford’s £75,000 weekly wage at City, only three Leeds players are paid more than him; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Sean Longstaff and new signing Tarik Muharemovic.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in the Leeds squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Trafford at Manchester City.

Note: All figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that:“All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

Harry Wilson’s wages are not listed on Capology and are sourced from elsewhere, marked by an asterisk.

=1. Tarik Muharemovic – £100,000

=1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin – £100,000

3. Sean Longstaff – £80,000

=4. Daniel James – £75,000

=4. James Trafford – £75,000

6. Noah Okafor – £72,500

7. Ethan Ampadu – £70,000

8. Harry Wilson – £65,000*

9. Lucas Perri – £50,000

=10. Jaka Bijol – £45,000

=10. Brenden Aaronson – £45,000

=10. Anton Stach – £45,000

=10. Sebastiaan Bornauw – £45,000

=14. Joe Rodon – £40,000

=14. Wilfried Gnonto – £40,000

=14. Gabriel Gudmundsson – £40,000

=14. Joel Piroe – £40,000

=18. James Justin – £35,000

=18. Lukas Nmecha – £35,000

20. Jayden Bogle – £30,000

=21. Ao Tanaka – £25,000

=21. Sam Bryam – £25,000

23. Largie Ramazani – £17,500

=24. Ilia Gurev – £15,000

=24. Mateo Joseph – £15,000

=24. Joe Gelhardt – £15,000

27. Alex Cairns – £12,5000

28. Alex Crew – £1,000

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