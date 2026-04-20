Upon joining 14th-placed Leeds United in January 2023, Georginio Rutter expressed a desire to score the goals which might propel his new club up the Premier League table.

More than three years later, that ambition is finally being realised with the Whites in 15th.

Rutter was not close to what Leeds needed then; Sam Allardyce was acerbically accurate in his assessment that the Frenchman “wasn’t good enough” because “coming in and playing in a struggling side in the Premier League that young was a lot to ask”.

While Rutter did assist what remains the final goal of Allardyce’s coaching career in the one substitute cameo the forward had afforded to him across the manager’s four Project Hail Gravy games, it was fair to say that Leeds had made a club-record signing for a top-flight future before accidentally succumbing to relegation in the present.

That did grant Rutter the time and patience to acclimatise to English football in a more forgiving context; the Championship was not built to combat his brand of electric dribbling, sublime close control, flair and first touch, as seven goals and 15 assists in his only full season for Leeds attests.

“He can be some player one day,” Daniel Farke said after one exceptional performance in a thrashing of Huddersfield. “There’s always space for improvement. He’s a young player and if he would be perfect in all areas, we would have to accept that Real Madrid would buy him for £150million. Thank God it’s not the case and he can grow and develop. But his potential is outstanding.”

It was a delightful mix of Allardyce’s thoughts on Rutter and Allardyce’s thoughts on his own Real Madrid-adjacent alter ego.

Yet Rutter’s best season for Leeds might well be unfolding in front of our eyes almost two years after he left Elland Road for Brighton. It happens to be his best season for a Nottingham Forest side he has never played for, too.

His three goals this campaign have come against West Ham, Burnley and Spurs, including equalisers in the 91st and 95th minutes and an opener in the 29th. Few players have had such a direct impact on the relegation battle without actually partaking in it.

Rutter’s strike to break Spurs hearts was uncharacteristically marksmanlike, a glorious finish from a player scoring his first goal in over three months. It was his third straight appearance off the bench, having been an unused substitute in four of five games before that.

There is nothing wrong with an apprenticeship served under Danny Welbeck, but actual managerial child Fabian Hurzeler’s post-match point that “we should never forget he is still a young player” was a reminder that at 24 and with 66 Premier League appearances to his name, Rutter’s £150m Real Madrid move requires a little more work.

If it never comes to fruition, he will always have a home at Leeds, whose love for the fleeting Frenchman has been reinforced in their first full season together – but also entirely apart – in the Premier League. As former team-mate Stuart Dallas said after Rutter’s Spurs goal: “Absolutely marvellous.”

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