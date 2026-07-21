This is a crucial summer for Leeds United, and they can’t afford to get things wrong the transfer market. Fortunately, so far, the signs are pretty positive.

After staying up comfortably last season, Leeds have already acted fairly proactively to secure a couple of high-profile signings. And it looks like there’s more business to be done.

Here’s Leeds United’s dream XI for the 2026-27 campaign, arranged in the 3-4-2-1 formation that worked wonders last season.

GK: James Trafford

Kicking things off with an ambitious one in the area with the biggest question mark approaching the 2026-27 campaign.

Lucas Perri looked destined to become Leeds’ long-term No.1 after arriving last summer, but a series of unconvincing performances saw him dropped mid-season.

The Brazilian’s displays during Leeds’ FA Cup run helped repair his reputation, though restoring him as first-choice goalkeeper would be a major gamble that’s unlikely to please the fans.

One month until the season gets underway, Perri is the only real option after Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow left on free transfers, joining Arsenal and Manchester United as back-ups. Local vibesman Alex Cairns has signed a new deal, but that’s surely to extend his role as a third-choice quasi-coach.

Trafford is the name dominating the gossip columns, but it’d be a tricky one to pull off. The 23-year-old was outrageously good in Burnley’s 100-point promotion season and while he lost his place to Gianluigi Donnarumma, he arguably enhanced his standing with a starring role in Man City’s two cup wins last season.

Leeds are the bookmakers’ favourites to sign the man tipped to succeed Jordan Pickford as England’s No.1. Still, the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Tottenham would surely blow Leeds out of the water when it comes to wages if they enter the race.

The Japan international Zion Suzuki has been mentioned as an alternative option, but those links have gone quiet of late.

RWB: Jayden Bogle

One of Leeds’ standout players as they finished comfortably mid-table last season.

He’s got better season on season, is entering his peak years at the age of 25, and for good reason there’s zero noise over Leeds targeting an upgrade. An extended contract and some extra cover would be nice, though.

Continue on this trajectory, and he ought to be getting England buzz.

CB: Joe Rodon

Another no-brainer. The Wales international has consistently been among Leeds’ most dependable defenders since he arrived from Tottenham back in 2023.

The very definition of settled.

CB: Jaka Bijol

The man-mountain Slovenian looked a touch suspect in his first few appearances, but he barely put a foot wrong ever since Daniel Farke’s masterstroke of switching to a back three last season.

If the plan is to revert to a back four, his place isn’t quite so secure. But why fix what ain’t broke?

CB: Tarik Muharemovic

Muharemovic wasn’t a name that appeared on our radar when we suggested five left-sided options to replace the perennially underrated Pascal Struijk earlier this month.

But that’s been a consistent feature of the 49ers’ recruitment strategy. Little leaks out, targets appear from nowhere and deals move fast. Don’t be surprised if more curveball transfers get swiftly completed.

We’re not going to pretend to know all that much about the Bosnia international, beyond him inadvertently playing a minor role in the biggest scandal of the 2026 World Cup, but the amateur scouts and online tacticos sound convinced.

More importantly, so are Leeds. Replacing Struijk won’t be easy, but a near club record £34million is a big show of faith from the 49ers recruitment team. And they’ve got a remarkably strong track record.

A welcome addition to Farke’s Big B*stards FC.

LWB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

A summer of rest should do Gudmundsson the world of good after an injury-disrupted end to 2025-26, with his fitness issues seemingly following him into the World Cup.

Having the Swede back to his best will be a major boost, but Leeds know they have a reliable alternative in James Justin. The utility man became almost impossible to leave out during the second half of last season, playing a huge role in their impressive run-in.

CM: Ethan Ampadu

First name on the teamsheet. Tying the club captain down to a new long-term deal will surely be the best piece of business Leeds do all summer.

“I want to be a part of taking Leeds United forward, not just me myself but the players we have here and everyone wants to be involved in it,” he said.

All the right noises.

CM: Anton Stach

Competition is particularly fierce for the midfield engine room, with this one area that Leeds don’t need to invest in new additions this summer. Sean Longstaff probably didn’t envisage a place on the bench when he left boyhood club Newcastle United last summer, but that’s where he finds himself.

After a sensational first season at Elland Road, Stach feels like one of the easiest names to pencil into this XI. Powerful, consistent and already adored by the Leeds faithful. His ridiculous YouTube channel is just a bonus.

Ao Tanaka, outstanding in last season’s big win at Old Trafford, is an unfortunate casualty. One benefit of switching to a 4-3-3 would be to get another body in midfield, and allow Harry Wilson to play his more familiar role on the right wing. But options and depth are good and you can file this one under ‘good problems to have’.

CAM: Harry Wilson

Brenden Aaronson, bless his cottons, played his role in Leeds’ comfortable survival last season. The American’s relentless energy and work rate explain why Daniel Farke is such a fan.

But beyond a brief purple patch, the end product simply wasn’t there, making him an obvious candidate to be upgraded upon from last season’s regular XI.

Now would be probably be a good time to cash in and move on, but unfortunately he failed to put himself in the shop window with a bit-part role in the USA’s World Cup campaign.

“We will be pursuing players that have that extra level to them and that’s our plan,” club chairman Paraag Marathe told BBC Radio Leeds back in June.

Leeds have surely found that player in Wilson. He arrives on the back of a career-best season, links up with his Welsh mates at Elland Road and represents one of the bargains of the summer as a free signing.

We’re already salivating at the prospect of Leeds’ band of 6ft giants getting on the end of his wicked dead-ball deliveries. Cheat code.

CAM: Noah Okafor

Okafor grew into the season steadily and was flying by the time it came to a close. It was perplexing to see him play so few minutes in Switzerland’s run to the World Cup quarter-finals.

This is another area where Leeds might think about investing in a really top-class alternative if the right option comes up, but the forward deserves a proper run in the team after shaking off his injury niggles.

After a season of acclimatisation and settling in, we’re excited to see what Okafor can do next.

ST: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

We’re still left scratching our heads a bit at why Leeds bid £33million for Jorgen Strand Larsen back in January.

Him going to Crystal Palace was probably a blessing in disguise, given Calvert-Lewin’s form and how little the Norwegian has done since.

It does suggest that Leeds are interested in another centre-forward, which makes sense, but a modest signing as cover would surely be sufficient.

Calvert-Lewin’s tally of 15 goals last season ought to see him continue to be trusted to lead the line.

READ NEXT: How James Milner’s Leeds debut perfectly signposted one of the great football careers



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Leeds United’s 10 most expensive sales in history?

