Wolves have rejected Leeds United‘s bid for star striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, according to reports.

It’s unknown how much Leeds bid for the 25-year-old Norway international, who scored 14 goals in his debut Premier League season for Wolves.

It’s believed that he’s valued at £40million by Wolves, a fee that would smash Leeds’ transfer record – and seriously test their limitations within the Premier League’s PSR rules. But could they bring money in to help fund such an ambitious move?

We’ve taken a look at six players that Leeds could sell to balance the books if they’re to land Strand Larsen’s signature.

Joel Piroe

The obvious one.

Piroe finished as the Championship’s top scorer when Leeds went up with 100 points last season.

Of course, that proven track record makes him a hugely enticing prospect for any second-tier clubs who are looking for a boost in their promotion charge. And we’re seeing the likes of Wrexham splash some eye-watering fees on players.

Noises coming out of Piroe’s camp suggest that he’s willing to stay and fight for his place before assessing his options in the summer. But that could change if he gets further pushed down the pecking order, having only started two Premier League games since Leeds signed two centre-forwards in the summer.

The links back to PSV won’t go away, either. Playing in the Champions League for his boyhood club, who are Eredivisie champions and all but guaranteed to retain their title, must be tempting.

Ao Tanaka

This one would sting, but there’d be a logic to it.

The Japan international is a fan favourite and was among Leeds’ standout players in last season’s promotion charge. He was also superb in the opening weekend victory over Everton.

But he seems strangely untrusted at this level by Daniel Farke, particularly since the manager really started leaning into the Big B*stards FC approach with three at the back and two up top.

The more functional Ilia Gruev has been preferred of late. There’s a question of exactly where Tanaka fits in with Ethan Ampadu and Anton Stach guaranteed starts, and summer signing Sean Longstaff returning from injury.

Leeds have adapted to an effective gameplan that doesn’t seem to have a place for the midfielder. It’s a World Cup year and Tanaka is too good a footballer to sit on the bench.

If a serious offer arrives, it would be best for all parties for Leeds to at least consider it. That was unthinkable six months ago, but football moves fast.

Wilfried Gnonto

The youngest player in Leeds’ squad at the age off 22, Gnonto is among Leeds’ most lucrative assets.

We didn’t get into football to learn about accounting practices, amortisation and ‘pure profit’ but that’s where we are. Football in 2026, eh?

The Italian still has plenty of potential, and remains a tricky squad option that offers Farke something a bit different from the bench. But he’s made just four Premier League starts and played fewer than 500 minutes.

When Leeds could theoretically cash in and make a healthy profit on a highly-rated young player who has represented Italy, is it worth their while to keep him around for the odd 10-minute cameo here and there?

Illan Meslier

Where’s that Reece Shearsmith clip?

We’re sure it’s occurred to the Leeds board to sell the club’s former No.1, who lost his place between the sticks after a series of high-profile blunders last season.

It wasn’t so long ago that Meslier was being talked up as Hugo Lloris’ successor for France, but he’s played zero minutes this season and only made the bench on a handful of occasions.

His stock has plummeted since a very promising first season in the Premier League, under Marcelo Bielsa, five years ago.

Meslier appears happy enough to wait this one out and assess his options as a free agent in the summer. As is his right. But it would certainly help Leeds out if they could offload their third-choice ‘keeper, even for a minor fee, this January.

Mateo Joseph

“I’m one of those people who say never say never,” Joseph told The Athletic back in August.

“Football takes many twists and turns. If circumstances change, anything is possible. But right now, my mind isn’t there, it’s here (in Mallorca).”

While he hasn’t closed the door on a return to his parent club, we can’t see it happening. Particularly if they land Strand Larsen’s signature.

It’s possible that Leeds could recall the Spain Under-21 international, in order to sell him, depending on whether there’s a clause in his deal with the La Liga club.

But it’s unlikely, especially given he’s only scored two goals this season and the interest doesn’t appear to be there.

The best-case scenario is that Joseph finds his feet and puts himself in the shop window by banging in the goals for the remainder of the campaign.

Leeds could pull an Archie Gray and get him sold early in the summer, so it factors into this accounting period.

Largie Ramazani

Another La Liga loanee, Ramazani has struggled for playing opportunities out at Carlos Corberan’s Valencia this season.

A January recall has been mooted and appears increasingly likely – if only to send him elsewhere for the remainder of the campaign.

Jack Harrison’s loan to Fiorentina potentially gives the Belgian a spot to fight for, but Farke barely trusted Ramazani as a winger, let alone a wingback. We can’t see where he fits into this 5-3-2 system.

Whatever happens, we don’t see Ramazani remaining on Leeds’ books next season. A permanent January move and a fresh start might be for the best, but finding a buyer would be easier said than done.

