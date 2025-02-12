Leeds United look well on track to return to the Premier League. They currently top the Championship and are routinely making mincemeat of the opposition as they’ve reached new heights under Daniel Farke.

In recent weeks Leeds have put in particularly dominant performances with statement victories over Cardiff City (7-0), Coventry City (0-2) and Watford (0-4).

They have promotion rivals Sunderland and Sheffield United in their next two fixtures and have an opportunity to take a massive leap towards promotion if they can keep this stellar run of form going in the coming weeks.

“We were in the presence of a very strong Championship side. We knew that before, now we have seen it up close and personal,” Watford manager Tom Cleverley reacted to their midweek 4-0 home defeat to Leeds.

“Certainly it is one of the best teams that I have seen at this level, and it should give us, as a staff and as a set of players, inspiration of the levels that we want to get to.”

The Leeds manager has refused to get carried away following the big win at Vicarage Road, but called upon his team to use this momentum to reach their goal of promotion.

“We know we have a good momentum and are in great shape but we have to use and ride this moment and keep going. For that we want to keep this momentum, stay awake and stay on it,” Farke responded.

“We have to stay focused and professional.”

Here are 12 stats that sum up just how good Leeds have been of late:

— Leeds have kept a clean sheet in each of their last six Championship outings. They’ve scored 18 goals since the opposition last breached their defence.

— Farke’s men are unbeaten in their last 14 league games, dating back to late November. They’ve won 10 and drawn four of those games, while their aggregate scoreline in 2025 so far is 22-4.

— If Leeds maintain their current points-per-game average, they’ll end the 2024-25 table on 98 points. That would place them in the Championship’s all-time top 10 by points tally.

— This Leeds team are a massive 13 points better off at this stage of the Championship season (32 games) than Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion-winning side of 2019-20. That side ended up topping the table by 10 clear points.

— Leeds currently have the highest average non-penalty expected goals (npxG) on FBref since the data website started recording the stats. Their current rate of 1.3npxG per 90 betters the previous record held by Marco Silva’s Championship-winning Fulham in 2021-22 (1.1npxG per 90) – credit @louorns

— The next-best side in the Championship this season for that metric are Sunderland and Coventry City on just 0.4npxG per 90. That’s less than a third of the quality of chances created by the current table-toppers.

— Leeds comfortably have the best goal difference in the top four divisions of English football with +47. Premier League leaders Liverpool are the next best on +35. That’s also 19 better than the next-best goal difference in the Championship (Burnley on +28).

—No team in the top four tiers of English football have scored more goals than Leeds (66). That’s 10 more than League Two leaders Walsall (56) and Liverpool (56). As well as that, only Burnley (nine goals) have conceded fewer than Leeds’ tally of 19.

— This is the best defensive record that Leeds have registered at this stage of any league campaign in their entire history, beating the record held by Don Revie’s Championship-winning side of 1973-74 – credit @LUFCDATA

— While Burnley have a better defensive record (Scott Parker’s Clarets themselves are on track to set an all-time English football record), Leeds’ underlying statistics are actually better. The table toppers have notched an expected goals against rate (xGA) of 20.2, while Burnley’s is 25.8. Leeds have conceded 198 shots against them, 97 fewer than Burnley, and 60 shots on target against them, 10 fewer than Burnley.

— Ethan Ampadu has been particularly influential in that stellar defensive record. Leeds have conceded just four goals in the last 20 hours and 35 minutes that the Wales international has been on the pitch in the Championship – credit @JRCooper26

— Joel Piroe tops the Championship for combined goal contributions (14 goals, six assists). Daniel James is fourth with 10 goals and six assists, while Manor Salomon is fifth with seven goals and seven assists. That’s a combined 31 goals and 19 assists between Leeds’ front three.