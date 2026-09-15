Leeds United are absolutely flying under Daniel Farke – and on the evidence of their performance in their 4-1 beating of Newcastle United, they might not be going anywhere.

Only four teams have picked up more points than Leeds in 2026, which is a sustained enough run of games that we can start concluding that the Yorkshire outfit are no flash in the pan.

Keep up the levels that they’ve shown for the past nine or so months and Leeds might just be challenging for European qualification come the end of the season.

“Energy, quality, we knew we needed to find a good balance but we were aware of their pace and their counter attack,” Farke told reporters after the final whistle.

“We found the balance today. We were the dominant side.”

We’ve rounded up 10 stats that illustrate quite how good Leeds have been.

– Leeds’ 4-1 victory over Newcastle United was the first time they’d led by three goals at half-time of a Premier League game since their 5-0 victory away to West Brom in December 2020.

– It’s the first time that they’ve led by three goals at half-time in a Premier League game with fans in attendance since their 4-3 victory away to West Ham in November 2002. That game happened to be James Milner’s debut, and he went on to make a further 657 appearances in the Premier League.

– Only this season’s five Champions League clubs (Arsenal, Man City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa) have picked up more points than Leeds since Farke switched to a back three last November. Leeds have picked up just one fewer point than Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in that time.

– Only Man City, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Brighton have conceded fewer goals over that period of time.

– Leeds have matched or bettered their result from each one of the corresponding fixtures from last season. Leeds have taken eight points from Nottingham Forest (A), Brentford (H), Brighton (A) and Newcastle (H) – those same games yielded just two points in 2025-26.

– Leeds remain unbeaten in games kicking off at 19:45 or later at Elland Road under Farke. Twenty-three games, 19 wins, four draws and zero defeats. (They did, admittedly, lose one game at home to Sunderland with a 19:30 kick-off).

– This is only the fourth time that Leeds have gone unbeaten in their first four games of a Premier League season. The last – 1995-96, 1998-99 and 2001-02 – they finished 13th, 4th and 5th respectively. Credit to @lufcstats for that one.

– Going into this weekend’s fixtures, Leeds ranked 2nd for pressures in the opposition half, 2nd for pressures in the final third, 2nd for pressed sequences, 1st for % of opposition touches pressed, 1st for duels won, and 3rd for high-speed runs. That was via Sky Sports’ pre-match analysis, but you don’t imagine their rankings will have dropped after another high-intensity display.

– Ao Tanaka has the second-best league win ratio in Leeds United history among players with 50+ starts, winning 32 of his 53 starts (60.4%), behind only Mick Jones (60.9%). Over the last three seasons, Leeds have won 60.4% of their league games with Tanaka starting, compared to just 28.6% without him – via @JRCooper26

– Not only that, but Tanaka’s record at home is even better. Leeds have never lost a game he’s started at Elland Road, with a whopping 92% win ratio (26 starts, 24 wins, zero defeats). Also credit to OPTA’s Jonny Cooper for that one.

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