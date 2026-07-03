Pascal Struijk has left Leeds United in a £20million move to Brighton, leaving Daniel Farke in need of a replacement.

The Dutch defender joined Leeds as a teenager on a free transfer from Ajax back in 2018. He rose through the ranks under Marcelo Bielsa and went on to make almost 200 appearances for the club, and was a key player last season as they comfortably stayed up.

He’ll be a difficult player to replace, given his particular skillset. Here are five left-footed, left-sided options that could serve as good replacements for Struijk at Leeds.

Ladislav Krejci

The name dominating the rumour mill.

It’s not difficult to see why, given that his imposing physical stature (6’3″) and peak age profile (27) fit the bill of a recruitment strategy that has served Leeds very well under the 49ers ownership thus far.

Granted, he wouldn’t come cheap and has just endured a chastening relegation season with Wolves, but you imagine him looking considerably better in a more functional team.

He’s also a real threat at the other end; Leeds have first-half experience of his goalscoring prowess, having scored against Farke’s side at Molineux back in September, while he’s something of a set-piece monster with crucial goals for the Czechs in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Captain of his country, his experience and leadership could prove a worthwhile addition to Leeds’ backline. Not to mention the potential of getting him on the end of Anton Stach’s wicked dead ball deliveries.

Lloyd Kelly

Reports from Italy suggest that Leeds have “concrete interest” in the Juventus centre-back. But they’re not from the most reputable outlets, so take them with a pinch of salt.

They might have simply put two and two together, but it would make some degree of sense. He fits the bill of what Leeds would be looking for in a centre-back, while Juventus would surely listen to offers after missing out on Champions League qualification.

While it was undoubtedly a mistake to sign him from Newcastle while offloading the considerably more valuable Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, he’s proven a decent enough defender out in Serie A – and even come up with big goals against Inter and Borussia Dortmund.

Beware the English tax, mind.

Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman was absolutely outstanding as Burnley matched Leeds’ 100-point tally in the Championship in 2024-25, a key part of a Clarets defensive unit that conceded just 16 goals in 46 matches — an average of 0.35 per game — setting the best defensive record in English league history.

Leeds will remember him all too well, having failed to breach Burnley’s backline home or away last season.

Admittedly, he looked a little less impressive in the Premier League last season, his powers waning following the departure of his centre-back partner CJ Egan-Riley and goalkeeper James Trafford.

There’s evidently a player there, though, and he’s far too good to be playing in the second tier again next season. RB Leipzig have reportedly tabled a €24million bid, but it might be worth battling for his signature.

Jhon Lucumi

This would be an ambitious one.

Juventus, Nottingham Forest and Roma are reportedly looking to sign the experienced Colombia international, who has enjoyed a solid World Cup campaign so far, having helped notch clean sheets against DR Congo and Portugal as they topped their group.

The £20million-rated defender is said to be on Leeds’ radar and would represent what Paraag Marathe might call a “differential” signing. Like Igor Paixao last summer, it’d be a tricky one to pull off.

Diogo Leite

Gossip column junkies will recognise Leite’s name, having been linked with Leeds throughout the latter half of last season.

He’s now out of contract, having run down his deal at Union Berlin, and he’d represent a sensible cut-price option if Leeds are looking to balance the books and invest their transfer kitty elsewhere (Harry Wilson’s wages, with Shea Charles and Zion Suzuki among the other names linked).

Leite won the UEFA Youth League and the UEFA European Under-17 Championship as a youth player with Porto and Portugal, respectively.

He never kicked beyond the fringes at his hometown club, and arguably never quite fulfilled his world-class potential, but he’s enjoyed a respectable career and established himself as a solid enough Bundesliga defender over the past four seasons.

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