Since Leeds United switched to a 3-5-2 formation, only six Premier League clubs have accumulated more points than Daniel Farke’s side.

It’s been quite the ride for Leeds upon their return to the Premier League, but given their recent run of form, they now stand a great chance of staying up and establishing themselves as a top-flight club once again.

In the opening months of the season, Farke struggled to balance attack and defence as his side only took 11 points from their first 12 matches.

During those first 12 games, Leeds often lined up in a 4-3-3 formation, which often left them looking vulnerable in defence.

With Leeds sat in the bottom three and Farke under increasing pressure, he made the switch to 3-5-2 during their trip to Manchester City in November.

While Leeds lost that game in the last minute thanks to a Phil Foden winner, Farke’s side showed a competitive edge that they had been lacking in several of their previous games.

Since then, the German boss has stuck with the 3-5-2 formation and Leeds’ league form has taken a huge leap forward as a result.

Indeed, following their 1-1 draw with United, they boast a seven-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League, which is their longest undefeated top-flight streak since 2001.

The form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also played a key role in Leeds’ upturn of late, with the striker scoring seven goals in his last eight matches.

Leeds now sit 16th in the Premier League and boast an eight-point lead over West Ham in the relegation zone.

In the Championship last season, Farke often stuck to his 4-2-3-1 formation, but has conceded that he needed to be more adaptable in the Premier League this time around.

“When we were winning most games [last season], we did not change our base formation much,” Farke told Sky Sports.

“The top teams in Europe and the Premier League always play the same formation.

“But you have to bridge this gap of individual quality, you have to be more flexible. This was clear at the beginning of the season. For that, we have trained a lot in a three-man formation. I knew we are prepared to switch between it in each and every game.”

Based on their current points per game trajectory, Leeds are projected to end the season with 42 points, which would almost certainly keep them in the league this season.

To illustrate just how good Leeds have been of late, here is the Premier League table since they switched to a 3-5-2 formation.

Note: to create this table, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

