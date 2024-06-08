The 100 best young footballers in the world right now – according to the Golden Boy awards

Outrageously talented young ballers from Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and others are all battling it out to be crowned the 2024 Golden Boy.

Introduced by Italian outlet Tuttosport in 2003, the award is given to one exciting young male footballing talent annually, as a recognition of both their achievements thus far and the potential they still have to unlock.

Stars from across the European game from United, Real Madrid, Ajax, Juventus and more have all lifted the award in its lifespan thus far. And while not every alumnae goes onto become a world beater as expected, the list of former winners is stacked and – in most cases – the Golden Boy award has merely been the marker for a brilliant career ahead.

Rafael van der Vaart was the inaugural Golden Boy winner back in 2003, being given the award while on the books at Ajax and soon after moving to the Bundesliga with Hamburg, followed by the dream transfer to Real Madrid.

Other formers include the likes of Wayne Rooney, Cesc Fabregas, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, but also names such as Mario Balotelli, Anderson and Alexandre Pato, whose career was heavily disrupted by injuries.

Nominees for the Golden Boy must be under the age of 21 and play in the top flight of a European nation’s football divisions, so those putting in the work in second and third tiers are unfortunately ineligible for consideration.

A winner is crowned via a voting system, with several media outlets from across Europe all nominating five players each. Their top pick gets 10 points, their second seven, their third five, their fourth three and their fifth pick gets one.

The race is now hotting up as we head into the second half of 2024, with the eventual winner being crowned in December this year. With the race hotting up and journalists needing to vote, the nominees for the 2024 award have been established.

That means an exclusive list has been unveiled, detailing the 100 best young male footballers in the world right now.

Jude Bellingham won the 2023 edition of the trophy and in the time since has absolutely blossomed on the grandest stage of them all, finishing his first season as a Real Madrid player with La Liga and the Champions League, weighing in with 23 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

Depending on how Euro 2024 goes for Bellingham and England, he could well make the jump from Golden Boy to Ballon d’Or winner in the space of a year.

Enough about Jude and the Ballon d’Or race, though. We’re focusing on the next generation right now, specifically, the 100 nominees named in the race for this year’s Golden Boy, looking to climb the ranks like Bellingham has done.

Read on for the full list of 100 male players nominated for the 2024 Golden Boy award and the club they’ve been playing for in 2023-234, ages correct at the time of writing.

Lamine Yamal — FC Barcelona — 16 years old

Joao Neves — Benfica — 19 years old

Alejandro Garnacho — Manchester United — 19 years old

Warren Zaire-Emery — Paris Saint-Germain — 18 years old

Leny Yoro — Lille — 18 years old

Savio — Girona — 20 years old

Kobbie Mainoo — Manchester United — 19 years old

Pau Cubarsi — FC Barcelona — 17 years old

Aleksandar Pavlovic — Bayern Munich — 20 years old

Rico Lewis — Manchester City — 19 years old

Mathys Tel — Bayern Munich — 19 years old

Jorrel Hato — Ajax — 18 years old

Oscar Gloukh — Red Bull Salzburg — 20 years old

Adam Wharton — Crystal Palace — 20 years old

Christhian Mosquera — Valencia — 19 years old

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens — Borussia Dortmund — 19 years old

Arthur Vermeeren —Atletico Madrid — 20 years old

Ilias Akhomach — Villarreal — 20 years old

Arda Guler — Real Madrid — 19 years old

Gavi —FC Barcelona — 19 years old

Bilal El Khannouss — Genk — 20 years old

Michael Kayode — Fiorentina — 19 years old

Youssoufa Moukoko — Borussia Dortmund — 19 years old

Guillaume Restes — Toulouse — 19 years old

Desire Doue — Stade Rennais — 19 years old

Rokas Pukstas — Hadjuk Split — 19 years old

Andreas Schjelderup — Nordsjaelland — 20 years old

Matte Smets — Sint-Truidense VV — 20 years old

Malick Fofana — Lyon — 19 years old

Kristian Hylnsson — Ajax — 20 years old

Yankuba Minteh — Feyenoord — 19 years old

Kenan Yildiz — Juventus — 19 years old

Habib Diarra — Strasbourg —20 years old

Jeanuel Belocian — Stade Rennais — 19 years old

Hugo Larsson — Eintracht Frankfurt — 19 years old

Lewis Miley — Newcastle United — 18 years old

Mario Stroeykens — Anderlecht — 19 years old

Mathias Delorge-Knieper — Sint-Truidense VV — 19 years old

Wilson Odobert — Burnley — 19 years old

Lucas Bergvall — Djurgarden — 18 years old

Karim Konate — Red Bull Salzburg — 20 years old

Facundo Buonanotte — Brighton — 19 years old

Kacper Urbanski — Bologna — 19 years old

Max Finkgrafe — Koln — 20 years old

Samu Omorodion — Deportivo — 20 years old

Antonio Nusa — Club Brugge — 19 years old

Ibrahim Osman — Nordsjaelland — 19 years old

Brajan Gruda — Mainz — 20 years old

El Hadji Malick Diouf — Slavia Prague — 19 years old

Vitor Roque — FC Barcelona — 19 years old

Tobias Slotsager — Odense BK — 18 years old

Jorne Spileers — Club Brugge — 19 years old

Assane Diao — Real Betis — 18 years old

Mohamed-Ali Cho — OGC Nice — 20 years old

Samson Baidoo — Red Bull Salzburg — 20 years old

Mads Enggard — Randers — 20 years old

Lamine Camara — Metz — 20 years old

Carlos Baleba — Brighton — 20 years old

Semih Kilicsoy — Besiktas — 18 years old

Lewis Hall — Newcastle — 19 years old

Noah Sadiki — Union Saint-Gilloise — 19 years old

Nikolas Sattlberger — Rapid Wien — 20 years old

Bogdan Slyubyk — FC Rukh Lviv — 20 years old

Kassoum Ouattara — Monaco —19 years old

Mateus Fernandes — GD Estoril Praia — 19 years old

Valentin Carboni — Monza — 19 years old

Yasin Ozcan — Kasimpasa — 18 years old

Orri Oskarsson — FC Copenhagen — 19 years old

Moreno Zivkovic — Dinamo Zagreb — 20 years old

Dean Huijsen — Roma — 19 years old

Anan Khalaili — Maccabi Haifa —19 years old

Gustavo Sa — Famalicao — 19 years old

Evan Ferguson — Brighton — 19 years old

Ruben van Bommel — AZ Alkmaar — 19 years old

Ezechiel Banzuzi — OH Leuven — 19 years old

Angelo —Strasbourg — 19 years old

Yevgeniy Pastukh — FC Rukh Lviv — 20 years old

Eliesse Ben Seghir — Monaco — 19 years old

Anton Kade — Basel — 20 years old

Joel Ordonez — Club Brugge — 20 years old

Roony Bardghji — FC Copenhagen — 18 years old

Christian Mawissa Elebi — Toulouse — 19 years old

Adi Yona — Beitar Jerusalem — 20 years old

Roger Fernandes — Braga — 18 years old

Ondrej Kricfalusi — FK Teplice — 20 years old

Tim Drexler — Hoffenheim — 19 years old

Abdukodir Khusanov — RC Lens — 20 years old

Dario Osorio — Midtjylland — 20 years old

Ismael Gharbi — Stade Lausanne Ouchy — 20 years old

Andrey Santos — Strasbourg — 20 years old

Jack Hinshelwood — Brighton — 19 years old

Lucas Noubi — Standard Liege — 19 years old

Carlos Forbs Borges — Ajax — 20 years old

Oliver Braude — Heerenveen — 20 years old

Christopher Bonsu Bah — Genk — 19 years old

Umut Tohumcu — Hoffenheim — 19 years old

Gabriel Slonina — Eupen — 20 years old

Simone Pafundi — FC Lausanne Sport — 18 years old

Lucas Mincarelli — Montpellier — 20 years old

Noam Ben Harush — Hapoel Haifa — 20 years old