This summer’s Olympic football tournament will see some familiar faces from the Premier League and Championship take to the pitch in France.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Samuel Eto’o and Pep Guardiola all won the Olympics as players and some big names could be set to follow in their footsteps in the coming weeks.

We’ve identified all nine English-based players set to compete for Olympic Gold in the men’s football at Paris 2024.

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Only Villarreal’s Alexander Sorloth and Harry Kane have scored more goals in Europe’s top five leagues this calendar year than the Crystal Palace striker, who will be hoping to take that red-hot form into the Olympics for Thierry Henry’s France.

The 27-year-old has never been capped at senior international level but he’s been called up as one of three overage players alongside Sevilla defender Loic Bade and Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette as Les Bleus go for gold on home soil.

Twenty-year-old Chelsea starlet Lesley Ugochukwu has been named as one of France’s unenrolled alternate players but did not make Henry’s final 18-man squad.

Ben Waine

From one of the most in-form players in the Premier League to a relatively lesser-known name from the Championship, Plymouth Argyle attacker Waine is among New Zealand’s star players.

The 23-year-old scored eight goals in 10 appearances for the All Whites at Under-21 level and has since stepped up with five goals in senior international football.

Last season he was used in a fringe squad role for Plymouth, with 23 of his 32 Championship matches coming via the bench, but it will be interesting to see how he fares under Wayne Rooney after returning from his Olympic exploits.

Ipswich player Henry Gray was named as one of New Zealand’s unenrolled picks but didn’t make the final 18-man squad.

Julian Alvarez

The Manchester City forward is eyeing up yet more silverware, having led the line for Argentina – tending to start ahead of Golden Boot winner Lautaro Martinez – at their most recent Copa America triumph.

The 24-year-old has completed football already after starring in City’s 2022-23 treble and winning four cups (two Copa America, one Finalissima, one World Cup) in as many years after first making his senior Albiceleste debut in 2021.

If Alvarez can help steer Argentina to Olympic Gold, he’ll have matched Lionel Messi’s international trophy haul already, after featuring alongside the legendary captain in recent years.

Pep Guardiola can’t be too pleased with one of his attackers being hauled off to play in two international tournaments this summer, but according to reports, Alvarez is eyeing a move away. Minutes in his legs could soon be someone else’s headache.

River Plate wonderkid Claudio Echeverri – already on Man City’s books and set to arrive next year – is also part of Javier Mascherano’s squad, alongside ex-City veteran Nicolas Otamendi.

Junior Firpo

The Real Betis academy graduate represented Spain at the Under-21 level but earlier this year made the switch to represent his home country of the Dominican Republic.

Firpo struggled for form and fitness in the Premier League since joining Leeds from Barcelona in 2021, but he’s since found his feet in the Championship and was a solid enough cog as Daniel Farke’s side narrowly missed out on promotion last term.

Coached by Athletic Bilbao cult hero Ibai Gomez, the Dominican Republic will be worth keeping an eye on as they take on Egypt, Spain and Uzbekistan in Group C.

Mansfield’s 18-year-old academy goalkeeper Anthony Nunez is also on their standby list.

Mohamed Elneny

Technically speaking, Elneny isn’t English-based after being released by Arsenal last month following eight years of service.

But he’s still a free agent for now, so we’re counting him. Having made over a hundred appearances for Egypt, the 32-year-old defensive midfielder will offer vast experience as one of their three older dispensation players.

Brahima Diarra

The Malian midfielder joined Huddersfield Town’s youth ranks in 2019 and has since progressed to play over 40 first-team matches for the club.

Gearing up for a long and gruelling League One campaign following the Terriers’ relegation last term, Diarra will be hoping for regular opportunities after failing to nail down a first-team spot in seasons gone by.

But before the focus turns to guiding Huddersfield back to the second tier, he’ll hope to do his country proud in Paris. Mali face Israel, Japan and Paraguay in a wide-open Group D.

Boubacar Traore

Another Malian, Traore joined Wolves last summer after doing enough on an initial loan from Metz.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has been capped four times at senior international level and will be among Les Aigles’ most important players at this summer’s Olympics.

Enso Gonzalez

Another Wolves youngster, left winger Gonzalez joined straight from boyhood club Libertad in a deal reportedly worth €6million last August.

After a season developing his skills in the club’s youth ranks, the 19-year-old made his long-awaited Premier League debut in their final home match of the campaign, a 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Wolves will be keeping a keen eye on how he fares for Paraguay across the channel. It doesn’t appear all that likely that he’ll break into Gary O’Neil’s first-team plans for the 2024-25 season, but a strong Olympic showing might put him in the shop window for a developmental loan elsewhere.

Julio Enciso

Injuries stopped Enciso really kicking on last term after his eye-catching breakthrough 2022-23 campaign saw him help Brighton qualify for Europe while scoring the Premier League goal of the season.

The livewire attacker, still just 20, is fit again and making up for lost time, now preparing for his second tournament of the summer. He’ll be looking to respond to Paraguay’s disappointing group-stage exit from the Copa America.