The 2025 Copa Libertadores final promises to be a cracker as two powerhouses of Brazilian football – Palmeiras and Flamengo – lock horns after dominating in recent years. Former Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona stars are among the big names to keep an eye out for.

The two clubs are vying to become the first from Brazil to win a fourth Libertadores title, having won four of the last six between them. Felipe Luis’ Flamengo look set to pip Palmeiras to the Brazilian Serie A title, but can Palmeiras get revenge on the continental stage?

As ever, there are some familiar faces European audiences will be aware of. We’ve rounded them up here:

Andreas Pereira

We’ll be honest, we missed the Brazilian midfielder quietly leaving Craven Cottage in the summer. It’s only just occurred to us that he’s no longer available as a modestly decent asset on FPL.

After making over 100 Premier League appearances for Fulham, the Belgium-born 10-cap Brazil international has returned to the motherland for a second stint.

His presence in this final is a scriptwriter’s dream. He played for Flamengo when these two sides met in the 2021 final, and it was his mistake that led to Deyverson’s extra-time winner. Now he’s at Palmeiras, who he helped hand the trophy to four years ago. Maximum narrative points.

Jorginho

The Italy international can join an exclusive club, becoming only the 15th footballer to win both the Champions League and Copa Libertadores – the biggest club trophies in their respective continents.

Jorginho joined Flamengo in the summer after his contract with Arsenal expired, and he’s swiftly made himself an indispensable cog at the heart of Felipe Luis’ midfield.

Vitor Roque

Hyped as the next big thing out of Brazil when he arrived at Barcelona in January 2024, things didn’t quite go to plan for Vitor Roque.

The striker struggled for opportunities after arriving midway through their ailing 2023-24 campaign, Xavi’s last at the helm, and it was a similar story in a subsequent loan away to Real Betis.

In February, he returned to Brazil and with a more settled home and more regular run of starts he’s demonstrated why he was so highly-rated.

He’s notched 20 goals in 54 appearances for Palmeiras and we’d be amazed if more European opportunities don’t come knocking in the near future. It’s easy to forget he’s still only 20 years of age.

Guillermo Varela

One of the more forgettable peripheral players in Manchester United’s post-Ferguson wilderness years, Uruguay international Varela made a grand total of four Premier League appearances amid a couple of inauspicious loans away.

It’s been eight years since his Old Trafford departure, and since then it’s been something of a magical mystery tour with a return to hometown club Penarol before stints with FC Copenhagen and Dynamo Moscow.

The right-back joined Flamengo permanently in 2023 after impressing on loan and hasn’t looked back. This could be his second Libertadores title with the club, having lifted the trophy in 2022 alongside the likes of Arturo Vidal, David Luiz and his current boss Felipe Luis, although injury ruled him out of that final.

Alex Sandro

The experienced left-back played over 300 times for Juventus across a nine-year spell, returning to Brazil last year.

He continues getting call-ups for the Selecao at the age of 33 and remains a classy operator.

Danilo

Another familiar face in the Flamengo backline, Alex Sandro’s former Old Lady team-mate Danilo is eyeing up a second Libertadores after winning it alongside Neymar with Santos way back in 2011.

“That’s one of my goals, to get closer to the Brazilian people, to the fans,” the defender told The Guardian of his decision to leave Turin to sign for Flamengo last year.

“This can help me and also enhance my role in the Brazilian national team.”

He recently earned his 63rd international cap in the last international break, and his second under Carlo Ancelotti. Every chance the veteran goes to the World Cup next summer.

Emerson Royal

Varela’s likely place in Flamengo’s starting XI means that Emerson Royal’s minutes will be limited, if he features at all.

But we couldn’t help give a shout out to the infamously erratic former Tottenham centre-back. We hope he can make an appearance off the bench and bring the chaos.

