PSG’s Ousmane Dembele has won the 2025 Ballon d’Or – but who will follow in his footsteps next year?

Big-name players from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City are among the early leading contenders, but there’s a long way to go. Particularly in a World Cup year.

With that being said, he’s our first edition of the Ballon d’Or power rankings for 2026. Keep checking back as we’ll be keeping on top of all the runners and riders over the following 12 months.

10. Ryan Gravenberch

In all honesty, we don’t expect to see Gravenberch’s name up here in the subsequent updates, but we had to recognise the starring role that the Dutch midfielder has played in Liverpool’s winning start to the season.

He was a revelation last season but seems to have taken his game up another level entirely in the early weeks of the 2025-26 campaign.

You imagine that he’ll be outshone by the likes of Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah once Arne Slot’s Reds really click into gear, but right now he looks one of the most outstanding midfielders in world football.

Maintain these lofty standards and he ought to at least have a place on the shortlist next year.

9. Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s Egyptian King admittedly hasn’t looked like one of the best players in world football so far in 2025-26.

And a criminally low fourth-place finish shows that, for whatever reason, he isn’t especially rated by the France Football voters – even after a record-breaking campaign.

But even as he gets up to speed in a team finding its feet, he’s still notched vital goals and assists in wins over Bournemouth, Newcastle, Atletico Madrid, Burnley and Everton.

There’s also AFCON in January. African players have tended to be overlooked by the Ballon d’Or but he might finally get his due if he leads Egypt to glory.

8. Vitinha

A podium placing was a fine reward for Vitinha after the four major honours he won with PSG and Portugal.

If – and it’s a very big if – Portugal win the World Cup next summer, you imagine there’ll be considerably more noise and lobbying for a certain 40-year-old to claim his sixth Ballon d’Or over their key midfielder, regardless of whatever actually happens on the pitch.

7. Ousmane Dembele

Having this year’s winner as low as seventh is probably a bit harsh, but we just can’t see everything falling into place for Dembele to the same extent this season.

Only Messi and Ronaldo have retained the Ballon d’Or since Marco van Basten way back in the late ’80s, and with all due respect to Dembele he’s not at their level.

If PSG go and repeat their treble-winning heroics, it might well be another brilliant player – Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, Vitinha, Achraf Hakimi – to get their flowers.

And if France go and win the World Cup, you imagine it’ll be a certain Real Madrid forward stealing the show.

6. Virgil van Dijk

The 2019 runner-up, Liverpool’s captain is arguably as good as he’s ever been.

Arne Slot’s Reds are the favourites for both the Premier League and Champions League. There’s a very long race to run, but live up to the hype and you imagine he’ll be among the poster boys of any such success, should they make it happen.

The best centre-back in world football, unquestionably.

5. Pedri

It’s a minor scandal that Pedri didn’t even make the top 10 this year, but we can’t see him being overlooked like that again.

Pedri is surely the best midfielder on the planet at this moment in time. Just ask the Newcastle fans who were blown away by his performance at St. James’ Park.

Spain and Barcelona are among the leading contenders for the World Cup and Champions League, respectively. Particularly with Pedri running the show as one of their leading lights.

4. Erling Haaland

The 26th best player in the world, apparently.

We’d be amazed if Haaland places anywhere near as low again next year, given the rampant start he’s made to 2025-26.

Question marks remain over the functionality of Pep Guardiola’s new-look Manchester City. A lack of collective silverware may hurt Haaland’s candidacy, but there’s no questioning how sharp, hungry and devastatingly lethal he looks once again.

And thanks to his exceptional goalscoring record in qualifying, Norway look well-placed to make it to their first World Cup since France ’98. It looks set to be a big 2026 for the goal machine.

QUIZ: Can you name every runner-up in the history of the Ballon d’Or?

3. Harry Kane

Kane has had a quite frankly outrageous start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Alongside his brace against Chelsea in the Champions League, Kane has notched a tally of eight goals and three assists in just four Bundesliga games.

Maintain that output over the full season and he’d end up on 68 goals and 25 assists.

Obviously, he won’t do that – but even if he did, you imagine he’d only be seriously in the conversation for the Ballon d’Or if he wins the Champions League or World Cup.

The Bundesliga tax sees his domestic achievements overlooked, as evidenced by his criminally low 13th-place ranking in 2025.

2. Lamine Yamal

The Barcelona wonderkid finished runner-up this year despite notching considerably fewer goals and assists than Salah.

It does feel like there’s a degree of PR with Yamal’s podium finish, if you judge his season as a whole with a clear head.

But there’s a refreshing vibes-based aura with Yamal, harking back to when Ronaldinho won it back in 2005. Nobody talks about the Brazilian’s numbers that year, do they? It’s all about the feeling you got from watching him play.

Tune into any Barcelona or Spain game and try to tell us you’re not watching the best footballer on the planet.

Yamal’s start to 2025-26 has been stunted by an injury knock, but he’s added more consistent end product and seems to have stepped up to a truly world-class level since the spring.

1. Kylian Mbappe

“I want to help the team – if it is scoring goals, pressing or assists,” Mbappe said after maintaining Real Madrid’s 100% winning start to the 2025-26 campaign.

The Frenchman marked his debut season as Los Blancos’ latest Galactico with his first-ever European Golden Shoe, but he was never in the conversation for the Ballon d’Or after a dysfunctional team failed to land any major silverware.

Early signs are promising under Xabi Alonso. Madrid look a proper team and now Mbappe is contributing more than just goals.

There’s no doubt that Mbappe has been one of the very best players on the planet. The issue has always been the collective context. Fix that and there could be no stopping him.

