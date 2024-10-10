2026 FIFA World Cup Power Ranking: England 3rd as major contenders assessed…

The 2026 World Cup is now under two years away and qualifying is underway across most of the globe – but who are the favourites to lift the trophy in North America?

The finals will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, with 48 teams competing in an expanded format to win the greatest prize in football.

We’ve taken a temperature check of the 21 teams we’d expect to be prominent at the finals in the summer of 2026.

21. Norway

Norway haven’t qualified for a major tournament since Euro 2000, but possess two of the best players in world football in their squad.

But the Scandinavians are about more than just Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard; an increasing amount of young talent is coming through across all positions and plenty of Norwegians play in Europe’s top five leagues.

They’d be the darkest of horses in 2026 – if they can navigate UEFA’s tough qualifying system.

20. Mexico

With the 2026 finals kicking off in the iconic Azteca Stadium, Mexico have every incentive to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since they last hosted the tournament in 1986.

The catch? This is arguably the worst Mexican side since the 1970s.

After falling at the first hurdle in the last World Cup, Mexico also bombed out early of this summer’s Copa America and there is precious little elite talent coming through.

Javier Aguirre is the manager once more and, in the form of Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez, does have a potentially prolific striker in his ranks.

Whether that’ll be enough to live up to expectations is touch and go.

19. Turkey

One of the star turns of this summer’s European Championship, Turkey will be aiming to qualify for their first World Cup since reaching the semi-finals in 2002.

Real Madrid’s Arda Guler is the jewel in their crown, with able assistance from Juventus striker Kenan Yildiz and Hakan Calhanoglu of Inter Milan, as the Turks bamboozle opponents with their full-throttle football.

With Croatia’s Golden Generation fading, Turkey look set to be Eastern Europe’s brightest hope in two years time.

18. United States

The appointment of Mauricio Pochettino can potentially transform the USA’s chances of making a serious impression in their home tournament.

Christian Pulisic, the side’s captain and talisman, is thriving at AC Milan and plenty of Americans can be found across Europe’s top five leagues.

This is a talented squad, but one who horrendously underperformed at the 2024 Copa America and has seen their attitude questioned by several former USMNT stars.

Pochettino has plenty of work to do, but is arguably the perfect manager for this young and capable bunch.

17. Canada

Canada have yet to win a World Cup finals match and exited the last finals in Qatar with three defeats – but they’re probably the best of the 2026 co-hosts.

Alphonso Davies is the best player in the CONCACAF region and Lille’s Jonathan David is the definition of a reliable striker.

Managed by former Leeds coach Jesse Marsch, Canada play a pro-active style of football and ran Argentina close in the Copa America semi-finals in July.

They have every chance of rectifying their unenviable World Cup record in 2026.

16. Ivory Coast

Having won AFCON on home soil at the start of 2024, Ivory Coast are looking to reach for their first World Cup in 12 years and are blessed with a growing number of promising young players.

Ousmane Diomande and Odilon Kossounou are two of Europe’s most in-demand centre-backs, while Simon Adringa has shown plenty of promise at Brighton.

With a capable set of midfielders and Sebastian Haller up top, Ivory Coast are unsurprisingly top of their qualifying group and could make waves in North America.

15. Japan

Part of the World Cup furniture having reached every edition since 1998, Japan are regularly pumping out top players who are both technically proficient and tactically adept.

By far the best team in Asia, Japan beat both Spain and Germany in the last World Cup and will be aiming to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 2026. They have every chance of doing so.

14. Switzerland

Always 10% better than you think, Switzerland are one of Europe’s most consistent nations and have reached the knockout stages of the last six major tournaments.

Unlucky not to beat England in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, the Swiss have a team packed full of experienced operators like Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji.

They also have one of Europe’s finest goalkeepers in Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel, who has replaced the retired Yann Sommer between the sticks.

You can be sure Switzerland will qualify for the 2026 World Cup and nobody will relish facing them.

13. Morocco

After reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 tournament in Qatar, Morocco are the pride of African football and have arguably got stronger over the past two years.

Exciting young attackers Bilal El Khannouss, Amine Adli and Eliesse Ben Seghir have strengthened the Moroccan attack, while Brahim Diaz has switched allegiance from Spain to the North Africans.

The trademark defensive diligence still remains too, making Morocco a formidable opponent, while a run to the semis of the 2024 Olympic football tournament suggests increasing strength in depth.

12. Belgium

Everybody’s favourite major tournament disappointments, Belgium are phasing out more members of their golden generation and won’t be among the favourites in 2026.

Kevin De Bruyne is increasingly outspoken in his disillusionment with the national side, while Romelu Lukaku cemented his cursed status with three disallowed goals at the European Championship.

That said, Belgium do have the capability to renew their side, with a conveyor belt of promising talent coming through the ranks, and should be competitive in the States.

11. Italy

After a poor showing at Euro 2024, Italy have been written off before qualifying for the World Cup begins next March. They didn’t even qualify for the last two finals, of course.

But the Azzurri are never more dangerous than when disregarded and have a brilliant manager in Luciano Spalletti.

While Serie A doesn’t produce the players it once did, a 3-1 win against France in the UEFA Nations League suggests Italy do have the raw materials to assemble a watchable team.

If they can rustle up a prolific striker, the Italians may cause a few surprises in 2026.

10. Brazil

Brazil have qualified for every World Cup since the first finals in 1930, but they’re making a dog’s dinner of their attempt to reach North America.

The five-time winners have lost four of their last five matches in the South American section and currently sit level with Venezuela in fifth place.

Despite a lack of creativity and the indifferent form of Vinicius Jr, Brazil do have the kindling of a gifted generation coming through with Endrick and Esteavo Willian in the squad. Don’t write them off just yet.

9. Uruguay

Former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has turned Uruguay into one of international football’s must-watch sides since taking charge in 2023.

Blessed with a gifted bunch of players, Bielsa has got the Uruguayans playing some high-octane football and reached the semi-finals of this summer’s Copa America.

Darwin Nunez is more clinical than at Liverpool, while Federico Valverde is a world-class midfielder. They are currently third in South American qualifying.

Ignore the rumblings of Luis Suarez after his international retirement; we can’t wait to watch Uruguay in 2026.

8. Netherlands

The Dutch had a schizophrenic Euros, producing some sublime stuff before undermining those efforts with ineptitude, but still reached the semis before losing to England.

Ronald Koeman has a growing list of top defenders to work with, while Frenkie de Jong has returned after missing the summer tournament through injury.

Perhaps lacking a top goalscorer, there is still enough to suggest the Netherlands can make a strong impression at the 2026 finals.

7. Portugal

Portugal possess an enviable blend of youth and experience with quality in all positions… and Cristiano Ronaldo.

We don’t want to disparage one of the greatest players of all time, especially as he still scores for the national team, but Ronaldo was a shadow of his former self at Euro 2024 and actively undermined Portugal’s efforts with his self-centredness.

Roberto Martinez has indicated Ronaldo will likely travel to the States at the age of 41 meaning, despite their embarrassment of riches, we can’t rank Portugal any higher.

6. Colombia

Buoyed by the renaissance of James Rodriguez, Colombia reached the final of the 2024 Copa America and played some superb football throughout the tournament

A narrow defeat to Argentina came at the end of an exhilarating run and they quickly avenged that result by beating the world champions in a World Cup qualifier in September.

With a healthy Premier League contingent including Luis Diaz, Daniel Munoz and everyone’s favourite super sub Jhon Duran, Colombia have recovered strongly after missing the last World Cup and will almost certainly be there in 2026.

5. Germany

Germany went into their home Euros uncertain of themselves after a string of early tournament exits, but looked revitalised under Julien Nagelsmann and their quarter-final defeat to Spain was a high-quality ding-dong encounter.

Stalwarts Manuel Neuer, Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos have all quit the national team since July, but the Germans have the talent to replace them and possess a future Ballon d’Or winner in Jamal Musiala.

They exited the last two World Cups in the opening round. Don’t bet on a repeat in 2026.

4. France

Strangely flat at the European Championship despite reaching the semi-finals, France still have more depth in talent than anybody else despite the international retirement of Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud.

The Nations League defeat to Italy gave the critics of Didier Deschamps more ammunition, but victory over Belgium a few days later hints Les Bleus will likely hustle their way deep into the 2026 tournament.

3. England

The Gareth Southgate era is over, but England will expect nothing short of ultimate glory in 2026.

Despite a forward line unmatched in international football, the Three Lions struggled to click at the Euros and relied heavily on individual moments to progress to the final.

Under-21 manager Lee Carsley is the current interim manager and it’ll be the task of the new boss to create a coherent team and end 60 years of hurt in the States.

2. Argentina

The world champions retained the Copa America this summer to cement their status as one of Argentina’s best-ever sides.

Lionel Scaloni has created a team in the best image of Argentine football, marrying skill and sh*thousery to devastating effect, but it remains to be seen whether Lionel Messi will make the 2026 World Cup.

Defeats to Colombia and Uruguay in qualifying hint at vulnerabilities, but Argentina will be strongly fancied to defend their trophy in two years time.

1. Spain

Take a moment to consider the players who were absent from Spain’s Euro 2024-winning squad; Pedri, Gavi, Pau Cubarasi, Alejandro Balde and Samu Omorodion.

Take a moment to consider their triumph in Germany was inspired by a teenager (Lamine Yamal) and an equally inventive winger who tore opposition defenders to shreds (Nico Williams).

And consider Spain have the world’s best midfielder in Rodri and the Premier League’s current best goalkeeper, David Raya, only makes their bench.

The 2010 winners are rightful favourites to win the next World Cup. It will take a superb side to stop them.