Into the top half of the 2026 World Cup kit rankings we go, and that basically means all these are absolute bangers. Even the ones bedevilled with the bad adidas stripes.

The first part of our kit rankings covering the genuine stinkers is here.

Part two for the lower-mid-table Crystal Palaces of the World Cup kit universe can be found here.

24. Brazil

Brazil keep it classic for their 2026 World Cup home kit 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Sx5osAljdn — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 21, 2026

You have to actively try to mess up the Brazil home shirt, so iconic is it, and Nike have not tried to mess up the Brazil home shirt. It’s canary yellow. It’s got a nice green round collar. It has 1970 vibes. All is well.

There’s a sort of teal-adjacent blue in there as well, which is admittedly a slight risk but pays off and ties things together with the fairly light mid-blue shorts that go with this kit.

Everything about the kit itself is absolutely fine. The nameset is awful, though. We are old men yelling at clouds when it comes to namesets.

Just make the names and numbers clear and legible and in a suitable colour, that is literally their only job. Amazing how often manufacturers get this wrong.

23. Belgium

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Belgium's home kit for the FIFA World Cup has been unveiled. Sensational. 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/8nMpMLo61B — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) November 5, 2025

A return to proper, fiery Belgian red after 2024’s ill-judged exploratory foray into redcurrant and gold, so that’s good. Tulips and flames might not be your first thought for a football kit pattern, but they work well here and the two combine to appropriately devilish effect.

The tacky gold of 2024 has given way to a less bling version here that works far, far better.

It’s a very nice kit, but it’s also adidas which means we can’t get away without at least mentioning The Stripes again. Sorry about that. Genuinely, though, it’s not our fault, is it? We didn’t ruin them.

22. DR Congo

DR Congo was the last African nation to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ending a 52-year absence. Here's their history at the tournament 👇#EverythingCanWait #DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/fxCdi81XIV — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 2, 2026

We’re of an age that means we’re still a bit sad to see Umbro restricted to a single team at a World Cup. But at least they’ve done that team proud with a strong collection of shirts for the Doctor.

And, unusually, the home is probably the best and most creative of the lot. We’re not huge fans of a gradient fade as a rule, but we like to think we’re capable of keeping an open mind and the way this fades into and out of the central animal print works like a charm.

The absolute key to that, in our view?

Avoiding the temptation to throw in a second shade of blue. Keeping one blue and merely fading in and out of the white in the print keeps the whole thing on the subtle side of classy, and that’s an enormously impressive feat with the gradient fade.

Because it is, in general, neither subtle nor classy.

We also think more countries should put the actual national flag alongside the maker’s mark and Football Association logo.

Not gaudily and tackily like the gobshite USA, but like this. Just the flag, quietly sat against its same-colour background. It’s correct, isn’t it?

When a player dons his national kit, he or she isn’t filled with pride to be representing their National Football Association. It’s the country you’re representing, isn’t it? Get the flag on there.

The only thing that keeps this from a higher placing is that there is not really anywhere suitable for the front-of-shirt number, with the flag meaning there is simply no way to place the number high enough to avoid interfering with the design itself.

21. Haiti

🚨 JUST DROPPED: Haiti's World Cup Home, Away and Third 👕 Ready for their first World Cup in 52 years and now available on our website. 🌎 Worldwide Shipping 🛒 Shop Here – https://t.co/8mTPv6HIz8 pic.twitter.com/RGpHr3tjm4 — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) June 3, 2026

Colombian firm Saeta are behind Haiti’s kits and they’ve certainly taken the opportunity to be bold for the country’s first World Cup finals in 52 years.

There’s a pleasingly old school full V-neck collar, but the centrepiece is clearly the massive graphic print depicting the country’s ‘independence heroes’ planting the national flag.

The white away kit and red third kit all use the exact same template, and quite rightly so.

We tread carefully here, but there’s something interesting about who can get away with a kit like this. The smaller the nation, the better, really isn’t it?

National pride when you’re Haiti just sits far easier than when it’s your USAs or Englands doing it. The USA version of this idea would be a kit that featured no fewer than 17 guns, was 90 per cent camo, and simply AMERICA, F*CK YEAH where the nameset should be.

England’s version would be 100 per cent poppies with a silhouette of a First World War soldier in the middle and let me tell you neither of those shirts would be getting a top-half ranking.

20. Ivory Coast

Unveiled by Puma, the Côte d’Ivoire 2026 home kit is set to be worn by the Ivory Coast national football team throughout the 2026/27 international cycle, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Read more: https://t.co/a6gzpoDc0G#IvoryCoast | Football Shirt Culture | Soccer Jersey |… pic.twitter.com/ETupvZPUlY — Football Shirt Culture (@footballshirt) March 24, 2026

Not much wrong with this effort from Puma at all. We’re not sure about sticking the cat logo on the shoulders as well as the chest on this year’s kits but we’re not mad.

Nice simple crossover round collar, enough green around the orange to keep it honest, and the animal print running through the shirt is subtle enough not to look like something your maddest aunt might wear to the bingo.

19. Curacao

World Cup debutants Curaçao drop their home kit 🇨🇼 pic.twitter.com/VHvFYWKUNn — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 21, 2026

‘Snice. It’s a bit ‘Sweden away’, but there’s nothing intrinsically wrong with being a bit ‘Sweden away’.

The two blues work well in the collar, and the wave motif would work well in the sleeves but for one thing: that’s right… it just draws attention to, you guessed it, ugly oversized adidas stripes. Sigh.

Also worth pointing out here that Curacao’s absolutely stunning yellow away kit with its three-coloured (non-ruined) adidas stripes has been quite rightly gaining a lot of attention. But they won’t actually wear it at the World Cup unless something magical happens.

Because they will be in this blue number for all three group games.

18. Egypt

The 2026 Egypt Home kit has been released by Puma, set to feature during the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the international stage. Read more: https://t.co/PFrytg2uQ0#Egypt | Football Shirt Culture | Soccer Jersey | Camiseta de Futbol pic.twitter.com/U4yLx02Qg0 — Football Shirt Culture (@footballshirt) March 29, 2026

Puma have not leapt into the ‘massive graphic’ theme with the same eagerness as the other two members of the Big Three for this tournament, but they go for it with some aplomb here.

And if you’re going to slap a massive graphic on an Egypt shirt, what could be better than pyramids? Nothing, is what could be better.

Apart possibly from just a great big picture of Mo Salah’s face. They went with pyramids in the end.

17. Colombia

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Colombia's home kit for the FIFA World Cup has been unveiled. Fire. 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/yjD23TPVLE — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) November 5, 2025

We’re boring ourselves now, but… it’s another adidas kit that would be a top-five contender if it didn’t have the stripes. Everything else about this is just first class. The yellow butterfly pattern in the fabric, evoking the works of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, is just beautifully done.

And everything else here is what you’d want and expect from a Colombia shirt. Vibrant yellow, with equally bold and bright blue and red for the accents. Lovely collar. Nice cuffs.

With all these A1 raw ingredients you would have to actively try to do something to stop this being an instant classic. Adidas, in their infinite wisdom, actively tried.

16. Tunisia

Tunisia and Kappa unveil their 2026 World Cup collection. pic.twitter.com/8gH29m6Jco — Opaleak (@opaleak) May 28, 2026

There will be Italian involvement at the 2026 World Cup after all, thanks to this rather fetching Tunisia home kit from the skintight fetishists over at Kappa.

We suspect the feather-patterned sleeves will be opinion-dividers, but we’ve come down firmly on the side of ‘good, actually’ and if there’s any team that should be able to get away with having all feathers over the sleeves of their kit it’s the Eagles of Carthage, isn’t it?

The red away kit on the same template is just as good. Which is just as well, because there’s also a ‘fashion forward’ black third kit that is absolute trash.

15. Panama

🇵🇦 Panama (@fepafut) 2026 World Cup kits x Reebok. Three jerseys in solid colors with subtle patterns. The home (red) and away (blue) shirts feature a jacquard with the harpy eagle from the badge on repeat. There is also a third kit in white and centered logos. Thumbs up or… pic.twitter.com/hEE5YTIeeU — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) April 15, 2026

A very pleasingly old-school Reebok effort that could have come straight from Division One in about 1997. To be absolutely clear: this is a compliment.

No fancy pantsery to be found here, but that’s fine. Nice collar. Good chunky side panels in white. Some good use of piping. Three-colour cuffs tying it all together.

We know what you’re thinking. “Please tell us there’s a white third kit that looks *exactly* like something Bolton would’ve worn in the peak Allardyce years.” Guys, there is absolutely a white third kit that looks *exactly* like something Bolton would’ve worn in the peak Allardyce years.

14. Uzbekistan

We admire the fact Uzbekistan stuck with local brand 7Saber to provide their World Cup kit, and are pleased to report that it’s paid off handsomely.

The graphic print is based on the country’s historic architecture; that’s fine, it looks good is the main thing here.

The fine stripework on the collar brings the Uzbekistan flag into the mix and there’s good use of piping around the raglan sleeves.

Just a very smart and lovely kit worthy of a country’s first foray into football’s biggest stage. And while you absolutely don’t have to just reverse the colours from a home kit to make an away kit, it almost never goes wrong if you do.

One thing that internet sleuths have spotted is that the knit of the fabric 7Saber have used for these kits bears an uncanny resemblance to the three-stripe material being used by adidas for all their World Cup and 26-27 kits.

13. Senegal

💥 Senegal x Puma 💥 🇸🇳 New 2026 World Cup Home Kit! pic.twitter.com/owmsvNDd7b — Opaleak (@opaleak) October 15, 2025

Here’s where Puma really join the ‘big graphic print’ party with this Senegal effort that pulls off the rare trick of ‘drawing inspiration from…’ some local tradition or architecture or whatever without it just feeling like a right load of old cynical reaching bollocks.

The boldness of the print makes Puma’s choice to go with a subtle, faded look surprising but successful. The hand-painted look is spot on as well, with the inspiration coming from the hand-painted ‘car rapide’ Renault minibuses in Dakar.

They’ve not nailed everything and it’s long, long overdue, but Puma are not having a bad tournament here.

READ NEXT: Ranking every England World Cup home shirt since 1966 from worst to best



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name all 48 nations to have qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

