Every 2026 World Cup kit released so far: France, England, Argentina, Brazil…
It’s less than a hundred days until the 2026 World Cup, and kit manufacturers including Nike, Adidas and Puma have unveiled some beauties for some of the major nations competing.
Some particularly bold and eye-catching designs look destined to become iconic and synonymous with this summer’s action out in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Here’s every officially released kit ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Note: We’ve put an asterisk next to the nations that still need to get through the play-off qualifiers.
Algeria
Home
From desert to oasis, Algeria’s new home kit 🏜️ pic.twitter.com/fXqjNZeZpB
— Opaleak (@opaleak) November 5, 2025
Away
🇩🇿 Algeria 2026. World Cup. Adidas. Away. 🇩🇿 pic.twitter.com/erRPYZJtuc
— esvaphane (@esvaphane) March 20, 2026
Argentina
Home
✨Messi in Argentina’s new home kit for the 2026 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/kNjuGtwv06
— The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) November 5, 2025
Away
🚨 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Argentina’s away kit for the 2026 World Cup has been unveiled! 🇦🇷🏆✨ pic.twitter.com/note2QwY33
— TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) March 20, 2026
Belgium
Home
🚨 OFFICIAL | Belgium’s home kit for the 2026 World Cup. 🇧🇪💫 pic.twitter.com/po54NhLwSu
— TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) November 5, 2025
Away
🇧🇪| Belgium Away 2026
Featuring a pattern derived from the coat of arms in pink and white on a sky blue base 👌 pic.twitter.com/7qhIGuAoWr
— The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) March 20, 2026
Brazil
Home
Brazil keep it classic for their 2026 World Cup home kit 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Sx5osAljdn
— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 21, 2026
Away
Brazil’s 2026 World Cup away kit is the first ever national team collaboration with Jordan 🇧🇷👟
It blends the country’s iconic yellow and blue with the legendary elephant print from the 1988 Air Jordan 3. pic.twitter.com/DPtvVWxjBQ
— DW Sports (@dw_sports) March 13, 2026
Colombia
Home
🇨🇴 Colombia 2026. Adidas. World Cup Jersey. pic.twitter.com/NPvweZz6GA
— esvaphane (@esvaphane) November 5, 2025
Away
🇨🇴 Colombia 2026. World Cup. Adidas. Away. 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/Mw0Ec6WYKl
— esvaphane (@esvaphane) March 20, 2026
Curacao
Away
Curaçao extérieur 2026. 🇨🇼 pic.twitter.com/kJfCXuJ41T
— Point de Penalty (@_PointDePenalty) March 20, 2026
England
Home
🏴 England 2026. World Cup. Nike. Home. 🏴 pic.twitter.com/HEb78HInHr
— esvaphane (@esvaphane) March 21, 2026
Away
Red on the road ❤️
Our #ThreeLions‘ new away kit 👌 pic.twitter.com/xPFSpT3eUA
— England (@England) March 21, 2026
France
Home
🇫🇷 France 2026. World Cup. Nike. Home. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/kuQ41hfg4M
— esvaphane (@esvaphane) March 23, 2026
Away
🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Nike have unveiled France’s away kit for the FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/vbutAV6Hf3
— The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) March 23, 2026
Germany
Home
🇩🇪 Germany have officially revealed their home kit for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The jersey resembles Germany’s 1994 WC jersey – the last time the tournament was held in the United States 🏆
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Yaoa4r4STc
— DW Sports (@dw_sports) November 5, 2025
Away
🚨🚨| OFFICIAL: Germany release their away kit for the 2026 World Cup! 🇩🇪🏆 pic.twitter.com/jhVK2hVI4J
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 22, 2026
Italy*
Home
🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: This is Italy’s new home kit for the 2026 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/ANwPp6Ivi9
— The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) November 5, 2025
Away
👕🇮🇹 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Italy’s away kit for World Cup 2026.
Mamma mia. pic.twitter.com/84lBZ2WxKm
— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) March 20, 2026
Japan
Home
adidas unveil Japan’s 2026 World Cup home kit. pic.twitter.com/XAOPyXZnlm
— VERSUS (@vsrsus) November 5, 2025
Away
“Colours Beyond the Horizon”
🇯🇵 Japan 2026 World Cup away kit x adidas.
The shirt features 12 vertical stripes over an off-white base. Eleven of those lines represent the players on the field, while the red one at the center embodies the red sun of the national flag.
Fabulous. pic.twitter.com/YY5uS4i1XC
— Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 20, 2026
Mexico
Home
🇲🇽 México 2026. Adidas. World Cup Jersey. pic.twitter.com/4xi9yeRP4j
— esvaphane (@esvaphane) November 5, 2025
Away
🇲🇽 Mexico 2026. World Cup. Adidas. Away. 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/qK4pO6JmNr
— esvaphane (@esvaphane) March 20, 2026
Northern Ireland*
Home
New threads 🧵
What do you think Northern Ireland fans?#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/vPDcsp2jfN
— BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) November 5, 2025
Away
🔰 Northern Ireland 2026. Adidas. Away. 🔰 pic.twitter.com/Doq9egibNo
— esvaphane (@esvaphane) March 20, 2026
Portugal
Home
🚨🚨| OFFICIAL: Portugal’s home kit for the 2026 World Cup! 🏆🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/ILo6jkGO3B
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 3, 2025
Away
🌊 Portugal 2026. World Cup. Puma. Away. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/p8cgc5h83h
— esvaphane (@esvaphane) March 21, 2026
Qatar
Home
💥 BREAKING 💥
🇶🇦 Qatar 2026 World Cup Home Kit! pic.twitter.com/EjvbU9KeBE
— Opaleak (@opaleak) October 31, 2025
Away
🚨🚨| OFFICIAL: Portugal’s home kit for the 2026 World Cup! 🏆🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/ILo6jkGO3B
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 3, 2025
Saudi Arabia
Home
💥 BREAKING 💥
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 2026 World Cup Home Kit! pic.twitter.com/sufVIgb1PQ
— Opaleak (@opaleak) November 3, 2025
Away
🚨 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Saudí Arabia’s away kit for the 2026 World Cup has been unveiled! 🇸🇦😮💨🏆 pic.twitter.com/qdmQa8yhBg
— TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) March 20, 2026
Scotland
Home
🏴 Scotland’s Adidas trefoil away kit broke the internet yesterday.
What if that same energy came to the home?
Navy. Sail pinstripes. Purple trim. Trefoil.
This is what the home shirt could be. 👀#ScotlandNT #AdidasFootball @ChatShirt pic.twitter.com/ZoGoKDY4Gt
— Gary Walker (@g4ryw4lker) March 21, 2026
Away
Football Heritage with Originals Attitude.
Your @adidasfootball Scotland Men’s Away shirt is on sale now. @adidasUK | #adidasfootball
— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 20, 2026
South Africa
Home
South Africa drop their new home kit inspired by the 2010 World Cup 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/7MGMrhwJyp
— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 3, 2026
Away
🚨 𝑺𝑯𝑰𝑹𝑻 𝑨𝑳𝑬𝑹𝑻: The new South Africa Away shirt 🇿🇦
Iconic green and gold – a combination of colours deeply rooted in their sporting identity.
What do you think? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qql9uPm95F
— Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) March 20, 2026
Spain
Home
🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Spain’s home kit for the FIFA World Cup has been unveiled.
Wow. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/8xM2YvYbLi
— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) November 5, 2025
Away
👕🇪🇸 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Spain’s away kit for World Cup 2026.
Sí, señor. pic.twitter.com/IDfwgSBLlA
— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) March 20, 2026
Sweden*
Home
💥 BREAKING 💥
🇸🇪 Sweden 2026 ‘World Cup’ Home Kit! pic.twitter.com/STlFvFoSNW
— Opaleak (@opaleak) November 3, 2025
Away
👕🇸🇪 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Sweden’s away kit for World Cup 2026.
Yep, rate it 👌 pic.twitter.com/wjUSUIeXRn
— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) March 20, 2026
Switzerland
Home
💥 Switzerland x Puma 💥
🇨🇭 New 2026 World Cup Home Kit! pic.twitter.com/0pUDf8ErmZ
— Opaleak (@opaleak) September 28, 2025
Away
IT GLOWS!
🇨🇭 Switzerland 2026 World Cup Away Kit x Puma.
The new design is based on the inside pages of the Swiss passport, featuring an abstract map that traces the path of water from the Swiss mountains down into the valleys.
Just like a real passport, the shirt “glows”… pic.twitter.com/FbmFgMyYa5
— Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 20, 2026
Ukraine*
Home
🚨 OFFICIAL | Ukraine’s home kit for the 2026 World Cup. 🇺🇦✨ pic.twitter.com/Zjid7lBRos
— TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) November 5, 2025
Away
The new Adidas 2026 Ukraine away kit has dropped! 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
Bespoke design focusing on the history of the Tryzub – the national symbol and crest of Ukraine
Numbering under the Adidas trefoil logo
Can buy on adidas worldwide & https://t.co/4LuE7M5BMr ahead of next week’s WC POs pic.twitter.com/VG88Rfef1d
— Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) March 20, 2026
Wales*
Home
A proudly traditional look for Wales 🏴
🆕🔴 For 2026, adidas delivers a home kit rooted deeply in national identity:
▫️ The signature national red – Better Scarlet
▫️ A chest band in white and green – colours of the Welsh flag
▫️ “Cymru” subtly embossed – honouring the… pic.twitter.com/SaRVYB6aPn
— Jersey Story (@jerseystory_vn) November 6, 2025
Away
🏴 Wales 2026. Adidas. Away. 🏴 pic.twitter.com/9YGy9JIbIx
— esvaphane (@esvaphane) March 20, 2026
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