It’s less than a hundred days until the 2026 World Cup, and kit manufacturers including Nike, Adidas and Puma have unveiled some beauties for some of the major nations competing.

Some particularly bold and eye-catching designs look destined to become iconic and synonymous with this summer’s action out in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Here’s every officially released kit ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Note: We’ve put an asterisk next to the nations that still need to get through the play-off qualifiers.

Algeria

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From desert to oasis, Algeria’s new home kit 🏜️ pic.twitter.com/fXqjNZeZpB — Opaleak (@opaleak) November 5, 2025

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Argentina

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✨Messi in Argentina’s new home kit for the 2026 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/kNjuGtwv06 — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) November 5, 2025

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🚨 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Argentina’s away kit for the 2026 World Cup has been unveiled! 🇦🇷🏆✨ pic.twitter.com/note2QwY33 — TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) March 20, 2026

Belgium

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🚨 OFFICIAL | Belgium’s home kit for the 2026 World Cup. 🇧🇪💫 pic.twitter.com/po54NhLwSu — TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) November 5, 2025

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🇧🇪| Belgium Away 2026 Featuring a pattern derived from the coat of arms in pink and white on a sky blue base 👌 pic.twitter.com/7qhIGuAoWr — The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) March 20, 2026

Brazil

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Brazil keep it classic for their 2026 World Cup home kit 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Sx5osAljdn — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 21, 2026

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Brazil’s 2026 World Cup away kit is the first ever national team collaboration with Jordan 🇧🇷👟 It blends the country’s iconic yellow and blue with the legendary elephant print from the 1988 Air Jordan 3. pic.twitter.com/DPtvVWxjBQ — DW Sports (@dw_sports) March 13, 2026

Colombia

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Away

Curacao

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Curaçao extérieur 2026. 🇨🇼 pic.twitter.com/kJfCXuJ41T — Point de Penalty (@_PointDePenalty) March 20, 2026

England

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Red on the road ❤️ Our #ThreeLions‘ new away kit 👌 pic.twitter.com/xPFSpT3eUA — England (@England) March 21, 2026

France

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🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Nike have unveiled France’s away kit for the FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/vbutAV6Hf3 — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) March 23, 2026

Germany

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🇩🇪 Germany have officially revealed their home kit for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The jersey resembles Germany’s 1994 WC jersey – the last time the tournament was held in the United States 🏆 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Yaoa4r4STc — DW Sports (@dw_sports) November 5, 2025

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🚨🚨| OFFICIAL: Germany release their away kit for the 2026 World Cup! 🇩🇪🏆 pic.twitter.com/jhVK2hVI4J — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 22, 2026

Italy*

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🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: This is Italy’s new home kit for the 2026 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/ANwPp6Ivi9 — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) November 5, 2025

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👕🇮🇹 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Italy’s away kit for World Cup 2026. Mamma mia. pic.twitter.com/84lBZ2WxKm — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) March 20, 2026

Japan

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adidas unveil Japan’s 2026 World Cup home kit. pic.twitter.com/XAOPyXZnlm — VERSUS (@vsrsus) November 5, 2025

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“Colours Beyond the Horizon” 🇯🇵 Japan 2026 World Cup away kit x adidas. The shirt features 12 vertical stripes over an off-white base. Eleven of those lines represent the players on the field, while the red one at the center embodies the red sun of the national flag. Fabulous. pic.twitter.com/YY5uS4i1XC — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 20, 2026

Mexico

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Northern Ireland*

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New threads 🧵 What do you think Northern Ireland fans?#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/vPDcsp2jfN — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) November 5, 2025

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Portugal

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🚨🚨| OFFICIAL: Portugal’s home kit for the 2026 World Cup! 🏆🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/ILo6jkGO3B — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 3, 2025

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Qatar

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💥 BREAKING 💥 🇶🇦 Qatar 2026 World Cup Home Kit! pic.twitter.com/EjvbU9KeBE — Opaleak (@opaleak) October 31, 2025

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🚨🚨| OFFICIAL: Portugal’s home kit for the 2026 World Cup! 🏆🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/ILo6jkGO3B — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 3, 2025

Saudi Arabia

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💥 BREAKING 💥 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 2026 World Cup Home Kit! pic.twitter.com/sufVIgb1PQ — Opaleak (@opaleak) November 3, 2025

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🚨 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Saudí Arabia’s away kit for the 2026 World Cup has been unveiled! 🇸🇦😮‍💨🏆 pic.twitter.com/qdmQa8yhBg — TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) March 20, 2026

Scotland

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🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland’s Adidas trefoil away kit broke the internet yesterday. What if that same energy came to the home? Navy. Sail pinstripes. Purple trim. Trefoil. This is what the home shirt could be. 👀#ScotlandNT #AdidasFootball @ChatShirt pic.twitter.com/ZoGoKDY4Gt — Gary Walker (@g4ryw4lker) March 21, 2026

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Football Heritage with Originals Attitude. Your @adidasfootball Scotland Men’s Away shirt is on sale now. @adidasUK | #adidasfootball — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 20, 2026

South Africa

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South Africa drop their new home kit inspired by the 2010 World Cup 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/7MGMrhwJyp — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 3, 2026

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🚨 𝑺𝑯𝑰𝑹𝑻 𝑨𝑳𝑬𝑹𝑻: The new South Africa Away shirt 🇿🇦 Iconic green and gold – a combination of colours deeply rooted in their sporting identity. What do you think? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qql9uPm95F — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) March 20, 2026

Spain

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🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Spain’s home kit for the FIFA World Cup has been unveiled. Wow. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/8xM2YvYbLi — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) November 5, 2025

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👕🇪🇸 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Spain’s away kit for World Cup 2026. Sí, señor. pic.twitter.com/IDfwgSBLlA — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) March 20, 2026

Sweden*

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💥 BREAKING 💥 🇸🇪 Sweden 2026 ‘World Cup’ Home Kit! pic.twitter.com/STlFvFoSNW — Opaleak (@opaleak) November 3, 2025

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👕🇸🇪 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Sweden’s away kit for World Cup 2026. Yep, rate it 👌 pic.twitter.com/wjUSUIeXRn — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) March 20, 2026

Switzerland

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💥 Switzerland x Puma 💥 🇨🇭 New 2026 World Cup Home Kit! pic.twitter.com/0pUDf8ErmZ — Opaleak (@opaleak) September 28, 2025

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IT GLOWS! 🇨🇭 Switzerland 2026 World Cup Away Kit x Puma. The new design is based on the inside pages of the Swiss passport, featuring an abstract map that traces the path of water from the Swiss mountains down into the valleys. Just like a real passport, the shirt “glows”… pic.twitter.com/FbmFgMyYa5 — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 20, 2026

Ukraine*

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🚨 OFFICIAL | Ukraine’s home kit for the 2026 World Cup. 🇺🇦✨ pic.twitter.com/Zjid7lBRos — TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) November 5, 2025

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The new Adidas 2026 Ukraine away kit has dropped! 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 Bespoke design focusing on the history of the Tryzub – the national symbol and crest of Ukraine Numbering under the Adidas trefoil logo Can buy on adidas worldwide & https://t.co/4LuE7M5BMr ahead of next week’s WC POs pic.twitter.com/VG88Rfef1d — Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) March 20, 2026

Wales*

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A proudly traditional look for Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🆕🔴 For 2026, adidas delivers a home kit rooted deeply in national identity: ▫️ The signature national red – Better Scarlet

▫️ A chest band in white and green – colours of the Welsh flag

▫️ “Cymru” subtly embossed – honouring the… pic.twitter.com/SaRVYB6aPn — Jersey Story (@jerseystory_vn) November 6, 2025

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READ NEXT: Ranking the top 10 World Cup shirts ever ft. France, Germany, Italy, USA



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every nation to have qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

