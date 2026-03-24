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Adidas are winning the kit wars...

Every 2026 World Cup kit released so far: France, England, Argentina, Brazil…

Nestor Watach
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It’s less than a hundred days until the 2026 World Cup, and kit manufacturers including Nike, Adidas and Puma have unveiled some beauties for some of the major nations competing.

Some particularly bold and eye-catching designs look destined to become iconic and synonymous with this summer’s action out in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Here’s every officially released kit ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Note: We’ve put an asterisk next to the nations that still need to get through the play-off qualifiers. 

Algeria

Home

Away

Argentina

Home

Away

Belgium

Home

Away

Brazil

Home

Away

Colombia

Home

Away

Curacao

Away

England

Home


Away

France

Home


Away

Germany

Home

Away

Italy*

Home

Away

Japan

Home

Away

Mexico

Home

Away

Northern Ireland*

Home

Away

Portugal

Home

Away

Qatar

Home

Away

Saudi Arabia

Home

Away

Scotland

Home

Away

South Africa

Home

Away

Spain

Home

Away

Sweden*

Home

Away

Switzerland

Home

Away

Ukraine*

Home

Away

Wales*

Home

Away

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