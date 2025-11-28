FIFA are set to award the 2035 Women’s World Cup to the United Kingdom – but which cities have expressed an interest in hosting matches?

The UK is the sole bidder for the 2035 finals, with the United States earmarked to host in 2031 with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica, but must submit a formal bid for FIFA’s approval.

With 48 teams due to compete, about 15 stadiums will be required to host the competition. We’ve investigated just where the matches might be played.

Belfast

After missing out on Euro 2028 hosting duties, bar the tournament draw, Belfast is in line to be one of the host cities for the Women’s World Cup.

Although Windsor Park has a capacity of 18,500, it would appear that it could be considered for group stage matches because it is close to the 20,000 requirement.

Earlier this year, Stormont ministers agreed to back Northern Ireland as a potential venue to host Women’s World Cup matches in 2035 – despite the fact some upgrade work will be required.

Birmingham

Birmingham is England’s second city and, with an urban area of 2.6million people, would demand a venue for any UK-hosted World Cup.

Villa Park staged matches in 1966 and 1996, alongside four proposed games at Euro 2028.

But the home of Aston Villa will likely be replaced in the bid by Birmingham City’s new 62,000 ‘Powerhouse’ stadium, set to be built in Bordesley Green for the start of the 2030-31 season.

Brighton & Hove

World Cup football could be coming to Brighton after the city’s council expressed their interest in hosting matches in 2035.

Council leader Bella Sankey, said: “As a host city…we’ve already seen the amazing impact that elite women’s sports can have.”

Earlier this year, Brighton and Hove Albion’s stadium at Falmer was one of the venues for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Should any proposed bid be successful, the AMEX is “likely to host several games within the group stages of the competition”.

According to a report submitted to the city council, hosting the UEFA Women’s European Cup in 2022 generated £8 million for Brighton and Hove, the “highest gross value added yield of any host city”.

Team bases and training sites may be required across the Sussex region, while Gatwick Airport is “likely to have” more than 100,000 additional travellers.

Bristol

It’s important to note that not every match in a 48-team Women’s World Cup needs a supersized stadium.

This also applies to the men’s finals, but that ship has very much sailed with Gianni Infantino saying he’d rather see a crowd of 30,000 in an 80k stadium rather than a 25,000 full house.

With this in mind, we propose Bristol as a venue for group matches. The regional capital of the West Country, Bristol is full of tourist attractions and English-speaking tourists would find the local accent fascinating.

Contrary to popular stereotype, football is huge in the city – the amateur Downs League is the biggest standalone league in Europe – and Ashton Gate is now a smart, modern 28,000 stadium.

Spending time in the host country, sampling cities unfamiliar to foreign visitors and going off the beaten track are all part of the appeal of travelling to a World Cup and Bristol ticks all the boxes.

Cardiff

The national team may play their games at Cardiff City these days, but any World Cup games in Wales will surely be played in the Millennium Stadium.

Having hosted the 1999 Rugby World Cup Final and the 2017 Champions League Final, it’s used to holding showpiece events. It will also stage six matches at Euro 2028.

And supporters would love the plethora of city-centre bars in Cardiff that surround the stadium.

With a capacity of 73,690, it would be a strong contender to stage matches in the latter stages of the tournament.

Glasgow

Scotland’s biggest city, Glasgow has launched a bid to host matches at the 2035 tournament.

Hampden Park, Celtic Park and Ibrox all have the capability to stage games, which is expected to see 48 teams take part.

Council papers on the bid said: “As the national football stadium, Hampden would be expected to be a first choice to be put forward, though the stadium selection is ultimately a Fifa decision.”

The papers added: “Attracting this high-profile women’s sporting event would continue to build the city’s vibrant and inclusive events portfolio and further strengthen the city’s reputation and profile as a major sports and events city.

Leeds

Leeds is one of the fast-growing cities in the UK, with tech companies falling over themselves to relocate to West Yorkshire. The cultural scene isn’t bad either.

Elland Road has hosted many major sporting events, including international matches for both England women’s and men’s football teams and games at both the Rugby Union and Rugby League World Cups.

Leeds hosted three matches at Euro ’96, but wasn’t selected for Euro 2028. Elland Road is set to expand its capacity from 37,645 to about 56,500 in the coming years.

Liverpool

Football is central to Liverpool’s cultural identity and the city played host to legends such as Pele, Eusebio and Franz Beckenbauer during the 1966 finals. A World Cup excluding it would be unthinkable.

The organisers are understood to be keen to use new or updated stadiums if possible, meaning Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium is likely to be chosen over Anfield in Liverpool.

The 52,000 arena will host matches at Euro 2028 and has already won over Evertonians who were loath to leave Goodison Park.

London

It might be a pain to travel to, while queuing at Wembley Station after a night game remains a testing experience for all but the most zen of individuals.

But Wembley retains its status as one of the most iconic stadiums in the world. Despite efforts from Manchester United, the FA will want it to host the final in 2035.

The capital will likely have other stadiums too, with the Emirates in pole position thanks to Arsenal’s strong standing in the women’s game.

Some reports have suggested up to four London venues will be included, which feels a tad excessive.

Manchester

Old Trafford is in line to feature in the bid even though Manchester United’s plans for a new 100,000-seat stadium amount only to artists’ impressions so far.

There are also doubts over how the projected £2billion project will be funded, but that hasn’t stopped United from having aspirations to stage the final.

The city itself is a no-brainer of an inclusion, given its rapid growth, major international airport and football heritage that is recognised across the globe.

Newcastle upon Tyne

St James’ Park is almost the perfect metaphor for Newcastle United.

The gleaming ‘cathedral on the hill’ is an iconic stadium; a grand city-centre stage that, in its modern-day incarnation, dominates the area like the club that plays there.

But Newcastle’s Saudi Arabian owners are openly flirting with the prospect of building a new stadium elsewhere in the city.

The women’s team are currently in the second tier of English football and play most of their matches at Gateshead, with a few at St James’.

Regardless of their trajectory between now and 2035, Newcastle will surely be a host city for the World Cup.

Nottingham

While Birmingham City’s proposed stadium would be the main Midlands venue, the densely populated region should be represented by a second city.

Molineux is being redeveloped into an imposing modern arena, but its proximity to Birmingham and Wolves’ current struggles would count against it.

Leicester have a stronger case. An enlarged King Power Stadium would make a fine host.

But Nottingham holds a myriad of attractions and would be an irresistible venue for group matches at any World Cup.

There are plans to expand the City Ground to 45,000 and its setting on the River Trent is irresistibly picturesque.

Sunderland

The city may not be a renowned tourist destination but Sunderland is situated close to gorgeous beaches, historic landmarks and the bustling nightlife of Newcastle.

The main reason for the city’s inclusion is the Stadium of Light itself, which hosted the opening match of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

With room for 49,000 people, Sunderland has hosted England internationals in the past and the training facilities have been described as ‘world-class’.

If cities such as Gelsenkirchen, Saint-Etienne and Rostov can host major tournament matches, so can Sunderland.

Wrexham

It’s rare that international football is staged in North Wales, but Wrexham have thrown their hat into the ring for the 2035 World Cup.

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are being used as part of the ‘legacy’ of the tournament and the impact it would have on Women’s football in the region.

The Racecourse Ground could be one of two stadiums used in Wales for the tournament, but the ground would need an uplift to comply with FIFA guidelines.

A new 7,750-capacity Kop Stand is currently being developed, which will take the seating capacity to 18,000.

All stadiums selected must hold at least 20,000, but Reynolds and McElhenney have expressed their wish to develop all four stands at the Racecourse.

