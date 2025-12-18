The 2025 African Cup of Nations is just a few days away. As with any international tournament, we have a whole load of kits to rank.

Teams from the continent tend to produce some of the best kits in football history but how have the 2025 crop fared?

Here’s our ranking of every country’s home strip, ranked from our least to most favourite. There are some proper stunners in here…

24. Nigeria

After the 2018 World Cup shirt that seemingly everyone with access to Sports Direct had, Nigeria set a high bar for kits and this can only be described as shockingly bad.

It looks more like a shirt on sale to fans and the fact that the Nike logo is almost as big as the country name marks it down heavily.

No crest is utter woke nonsense and that boxy collar looks even weirder. Terrible effort.

23. Gabon

“Yeah, that’ll do” may have been the motto of Puma when they were coming up with Gabon’s kit.

It’s a yellow shirt and there is really not much more to say than that.

22. South Africa

Bafana Bafana! The host of the 2010 World Cup is back with the final kit of their Le Coq Sportif deal before moving to Adidas.

As for the kit itself, it’s a bit dull isn’t it? Green numbers and accents on the sleeve and neck are the only islands in a sea of yellow.

On the other hand, their boss Hugo Broos looks like a Belgian Mick McCarthy.

21. Uganda

It’s currently Ally Pally season, which is apt because this looks like exactly the kind of garb a darts player would be wearing.

We’re in two minds about whether we like it or not because it does look a bit like the printer ran out of ink halfway through.

But we do rate the central badge in the middle and the kit logo actually looks pretty cool.

20. Comoros

The archipelagic country Comoros are bringing an EFL feel to AFCON with their kits being made by Macron.

The country, which is made up of three islands near mainland Africa and Madagascar, has an all-green kit which if you squint your eyes looks a bit like Plymouth, but it is a bit too plain to be going any higher.

We rate the gold accents though.

19. Benin

This kit is a bit all over the place, isn’t it?

In theory, a totem sounds like a cool thing to be on the front of a kit, but it’s not the most faithful recreation of the animal and his expression looks a bit like it’s just stood on a plug.

Also the design of the flag in the middle looks more like the logo of a cruise ship company.

18. DR Congo

Why is it giving leisure centre vibes?

Umbro have produced some good kits in recent years but this one is a bit meh.

The pattern doesn’t seem to have any relation to the country and the solo red sleeve would have looked better if it was on both arms.

17. Mozambique

Fairly simple from Lacatoni with a red shirt and black accents. There is some kind of pattern on it, but it is hard to tell exactly what it is supposed to be and it’s not a kit interesting enough for a second look.

16. Morocco

Morocco often have an underrated kit at World Cups, but the 2025 AFCON version is a little bit boring for us.

Made by Puma, it features the star as seen on the country’s flag, which represents the five pillars of Islam, but that’s about it when it comes to design.

Green trim on part of the collar and sleeves round it out.

15. Egypt

Unfortunately, Mo Salah’s Egypt are one of several teams who are victims to a Puma copy-and-paste job and if the Liverpool forward is going to finally lift the trophy, he will do it in a rather boring kit.

It does have come redeeming qualities, such as the pharaoh pattern, but you would have hoped Puma did more with it.

14. Tanzania

Solid effort from Tanzania and their kit supplier Sandaland but nothing too amazing.

The diamond-looking pattern on the front is cool, but the size of the badge is way too small. Rate the collar though, looks like a retro Leeds top.

13. Senegal

Nothing too impressive from Sadio Mane’s home nation as they have stuck to a traditional white base with their country’s flag down the middle.

It’s okay, but may have looked better with the same pattern on the shirt sleeves. There is a lot worse out there, mind.

12. Burkina Faso

Red around the collar of a green shirt is the go-to template for Burkina Faso home shirts, but this is a particularly good design.

It’s almost got a Christmas kind of feel to it with the diagonal edges at the top, but we think it works and the stars leading off are a nice touch.

11. Tunisia

Tunisia has plenty of mountains which is why we rate this kit. The red and white is pretty standard stuff, but the design looks like waves or mountains (depending on your outlook) makes it stand out.

It does seem like the kind of pattern that will be lost from a distance though, so this kit could look a bit boring on TV.

10. Sudan

While the away kit may look the cooler of the two copycat designs, the home strip is nothing to turn your nose up at.

Like a PR agency from the ‘00s, you could say it inspires movement – but its best detail is the grey pattern on the torso and spreading round the back.

Launching the kit, Sudan said they had ‘100% Readiness for the Falcons of Jediane’ and we believe them.

9. Cameroon

Cameroon often have some distinctive kits and this one is no different.

It’s a pattern we’ve seen before with the yellow and red mixed onto the green, representing the flag’s colours.

And while we normally like the team’s badge to be on the left of the shirt, we will let you off if it is replaced by a roaring lion.

Sleeves are a nice touch, too.

8. Ivory Coast

FIFA players of a certain vintage will always have a soft spot for Ivory Coast and if they fancy supporting them in this year’s AFCON, they can do so in one of the better kits designed by Puma.

It’s essentially just an orange strip with green but there is at least an interesting design and a cool collar to go with it.

7. Mali

It’s a solid effort from Mali with the colours of their flag printed in a pattern on a white shirt.

The kit is made by French brand Airness, who say they have incorporated ‘distinct elements of Malian national identity’ and the best part is undoubtedly the collar and sleeve trims.

As for the rest of the kit, that may have been a Friday afternoon job as it is pretty much plain white from then on.

Also, the kit sponsor being in the middle of the flag design is points off for us.

6. Zambia

“You’re getting mauled by the Tigers Chipolopolo!”

There aren’t enough orange kits in football so we rate this effort from Zambia.

Does it look a little bit like a small car has left tyre marks over one side? Yes, but the colours just look good and there’s a big tiger feel to it.

5. Angola

When did Belgium qualify for AFCON?

Portuguese brand Lacatoni have supplied Angola with a fantastic kit for this year’s tournament. A deep red is broken up with a black bar and design across and the yellow font just makes it.

The players are clearly happy as this is how they rocked up to their training camp. Rate that.

4. Algeria

So the Adidas logo is a little too big but take nothing away from what is a tremendous kit.

We are big fans of the colouring with the nation’s flag represented across the recognisable three stripes and sleeves.

Then on the front, there is a subtle but classy pattern that blends into the shirt below. It’s a winner for us.

3. Equatorial Guinea

Why has no one before had the idea of sticking some big lightning bolts on a football kit?

This is tremendous stuff from Macron, who have given Equatorial Guinea one of the kits of the tournament.

Is the country known for lightning strikes? We don’t know but even if it isn’t who cares when it looks cool?

2. Zimbabwe

Not going to lie, we rate this.

There’s something just fun about it all. What do the lines mean? Don’t know. What about the pattern in between? Also don’t know. Why does the design stop at the sleeves? Still don’t know.

And yet this effort from Viego just works. It’s exactly the right kind of out-of-the-box thinking that we have come to expect from AFCON kits.

1. Botswana

Big fans of this. The colours look great and the pattern is a winner too.

While asymmetrical stripes are sometimes hard to get on board with, manufacturer All Kasi have done a great job and crucially for a striped kit, they have found a way to make the number readable on the back.

Is it too busy? Maybe, but it just works.

